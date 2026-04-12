Composer Lalit Pandit remembers the late Asha Bhosle's contribution to DDLJ's "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main." He reveals how she added unique nuances and expressions, elevating the song and making her an irreplaceable artist in the industry.

Asha Bhosle may have left the world, but her songs will continue to play in homes, cars, and playlists across generations. From retro lovers to Gen Z listeners discovering old classics online, her music never feels old. Whether it is 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Dum Maaro Dum,' or a romantic favourite from the 1990s, Asha Bhosle's music has continued to connect with listeners old and new.

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Remembering 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main'

Among the many songs that remain loved even today is "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main" from the 1995 classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Not many know, however, that what audiences heard in the final version was elevated by Asha Bhosle's own artistry. Recalling the recording session, Lalit Pandit, who has collaborated with legendary singer Asha Bhosle on multiple highly popular Hindi film songs throughout the 1990s and 2000s, said the legendary singer didn't just sing the song; she filled it with texture, mood, and playful expression.

Talking about the many "nuances" she brought into the track, Lalit told ANI, "And let me tell you about the song from this film, 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon,' which was sung by Asha ji. She added so many nuances to it. I remember when we were recording the song, everyone was there, Yash ji's entire family, Aditya Chopra, and she said, 'I'll sing it like this... thandi, thandi pawan.'"

Pandit further explained that while the team already believed they had created something special, Asha Bhosle's performance transformed it completely. Referring to the way she took songs to another level, he said her instinctive understanding of emotion and rhythm made her truly one of a kind. "She brought in so many expressions. We used to think we had already created something special, but when she sang it, she took it to another level. There was something truly unique in her singing, such a versatile and experienced artist. We are so lucky to have worked with her so much and to have learned so much from her," he added.

'An Era Has Ended'

Speaking emotionally about her passing, Lalit Pandit called it a loss that cannot be replaced. Describing her as one of the truly great artists, he said the industry had lost an era-defining voice. "There was only one great artist among us, and now she is no more. People often say an era has ended, but this truly is a huge loss to the music industry, one that can never be filled. We were very fortunate to have had so many opportunities to work with her. We've done many films in which Asha Didi sang in every one of them."

Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She will be cremated with full state honours on Monday. (ANI)