Veteran singer Usha Uthup mourned the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling her a 'true icon' and a 'huge loss' for the music world. Uthup remembered her as an irreplaceable artist and a major inspiration for generations of singers.

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left the music world in deep sorrow. Tributes have been pouring in from across the country, with singers, musicians, and fans remembering her unmatched voice and timeless songs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Usha Uthup Pays Tribute to 'True Icon'

Among those who paid tribute was veteran singer Usha Uthup, who called Asha Bhosle a true icon and a major inspiration in her life.

'A Huge Loss'

While speaking to ANI, Usha said Asha Bhosle's death is a "huge loss" not only for films but for the entire music world. She added that generations of singers and musicians grew up learning from her songs and continue to earn love from audiences because of the musical legacy she created.

"It's a huge loss for the industry, not just the film industry, but also the music industry, the entire musical fraternity. Hum sab bhai-behen, hum sab musicians, we all earn our annadata every day because of her songs. And yeah, I mean, it's a loss that can never, ever be replaced."

'There Can Never Be Another'

Remembering the legendary singer's unique place in Indian music, Usha said there could never be another artist like her. She also spoke about the deep respect people have for the Bhosle family and said she is praying that they find strength during this difficult time.

"Asha ji was Asha ji. There can never be another Asha ji, just like there can never be another Lata Didi. I've known the whole family, so I only pray for all of them. I hope they stay strong, cope with this loss, and find more strength," she said.

'One in a Million'

Calling her "one in a million," Usha said Asha Bhosle's death feels like the end of an unforgettable chapter in Indian music. She praised the singer's rare balance of quality and quantity of work, saying very few artists can match what Asha achieved over the decades.

"Asha ji was one in a million. This is the end of an era, an era of iconic work, with an incredible volume of songs and unmatched quality. Unke jaise aur koi nahi ho sakta. I'm so, so... what can I say... so glad that I got a chance to be with her. She had come to our studio, and I'll never forget that. I'll never forget the song 'Pyaar Karne Waale Jeete Hain Shaan Se, Marte Hain Shaan Se.'"

End of an Era

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand and her grandchildren. (ANI)