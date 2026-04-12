Singer Jaspinder Narula paid an emotional tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. Narula called her a 'guru' and a mother figure, stating her death is a huge loss for the music industry and that her voice was part of her life.

Jaspinder Narula's Emotional Tribute

Singer Jaspinder Narula remembered legendary singer Asha Bhosle with deep emotion after the music icon passed away on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92. Calling her a "guru" and a mother figure, Jaspinder said Asha Bhosle's death is a huge loss for the music world.

Remembering the late legend after her passing at the age of 92, she said Asha ji was not just a singer but a "guru" and a mother-like figure whose voice has been a part of her life even before she was born."It is a huge loss for our industry because artists like her are born very rarely, only once in a while on this earth. Asha ji was like a mother to us, she was our guru. I listened to her voice while I was in my mother's womb, as my mother used to say this because she was a huge fan of Asha ji," she told ANI.

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A Timeless Legacy

Asha Bhosle's songs have remained close to listeners across generations. Whether it was the energetic charm of Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, the bold sound of Dum Maaro Dum, or romantic songs from the 1990s, her music continued to touch hearts of both old and young fans.

Final Rites and Homage

According to the family announcement, the singer's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived, before the final rites scheduled at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

A Life in Music

Born into a prominent musical family, Asha Bhosle was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a classical singer and theatre actor. She was the sister of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.After her father's early death, she began singing to support her family, later marrying Ganpatrao Bhosle and then composer RD Burman. (ANI)