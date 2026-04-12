Music director Shamir Tandon pays an emotional tribute to the late Asha Bhosle, recalling their 'mother-son' bond. He reflects on their collaborations, including for 'Page 3' and one of her last Hindi songs, describing her as a unique innovator.

The passing of Asha Bhosle on Sunday morning has left the music fraternity in deep mourning, marking the end of an era that shaped the very soul of Indian playback singing. As tributes continue to pour in from across the industry, music director Shamir Tandon has also reflected on the privilege of working with the legendary singer, whom he described as a mother figure in his life.

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A Journey with 'Aai'

Speaking to ANI, Tandon, in an emotional recollection of his journey with the legendary singer, shared, "My journey with Aai started in 2003 when she sang a song of mine for the film 'Page 3,' which was a National Award-winning film." He spoke about how Asha Bhosle once advised him to remain technology-forward--something that she learned from the iconic RD Burman.

Her Last Song and a Wish to 'Find Herself Again'

Shamir Tandon also shared details about his collaboration with the late singer on what can be described as one of her last songs. "One of her last songs in Hindi has been done by me, which is written by my dear friend Prasoon Joshi. Usko bol hai 'Jaane Do, Jaane Do, Khud Se Milna Hai, Jaane Do'. Isse who bahut relate karti thi. Woh kehti thi ki ab bass bahut ho gaya, ab mujhe bahut ache tarike se chale jana hai. Khud se milna jana hai... (The lyrics of the song were like 'Jaane Do, Jaane Do, Khud Se Milna Hai, Jaane Do'. She would relate to the song and used to say that she now wishes to go away peacefully and find herself again)" he said.

Tandon also offered a rare glimpse into his endearing relationship with Asha Bhosle. "Asha Tai has always been like a mother to me. The world used to call her 'Tai', but I used to call her 'Aai'. In Marathi, 'Aai' means mother. Whenever I went to her house, I used to talk to her for hours. This loss is not just of India or our Indian film industry. It is a loss to the world because she was very unique in her own way. She taught the whole world that innovation is very important in music," Tandon said.

Final Farewell

Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She will be cremated with full state honours on Monday. (ANI)