Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92. The cause of death was multi-organ failure. Actor Sunny Deol paid tribute, remembering their collaborations. Her final rites are scheduled for tomorrow at Shivaji Park.

Sunny Deol paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle after the musician passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cause of Death and Final Rites

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

A Look Back at a Storied Career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) Asha Bhosle has provided vocals for numerous songs filmed with Sunny Deol throughout his career. Their collaborations often featured in romantic and masala films of the era, spanning movies like Sohni Mahiwal, Sultanat, Paap Ki Duniya, and Yodha.

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

News of her demise has led to an outpouring of grief across the country, with fans, artists, and public figures expressing condolences and remembering her contribution to Indian music.

Asha Bhosle's versatility is reflected in some of her most memorable songs mentioned across her career, including Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

According to the family announcement, the singer's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived, before the final rites scheduled at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Family and Legacy

Born into a prominent musical family, Asha Bhosle was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a classical singer and theatre actor. She was the sister of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. After her father's early death, she began singing to support her family, later marrying Ganpatrao Bhosle and then composer RD Burman. Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history.

(ANI)