Mumbai drugs case: Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking modification in bail conditions

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, moved the Bombay High Court seeking modification of the bail conditions granted by Justice Nitin Sambre. Aryan Khan's bail application along co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s were allowed by the High Court on October 28, 2021.

The Bench had set out 13 conditions to be fulfilled by the three accused in the bail order. One of the conditions was to attend office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark his presence.

