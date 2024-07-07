Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for his comment on his wife Kritika; here's what happened NEXT

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey argued about Machchar's statement. Vishal's team responded with a video insulting Armaan Malik. Many even asked Armaan to be thrown out.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is becoming increasingly fascinating. In the new commercial, Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey argue again over comments about the former's second wife, Kritika Malik. This time, Armaan crosses the line and is spotted slapping Vishal. The video has gone viral, and supporters have come out to support Vishal. Many people even demanded that Armaan Malik be sent away.

The video begins with Armaan Malik entering the room where Vishal Pandey is seated. He questions him about his statement. On this, Vishal replied saying, “Main sirf yeh kaha tha mujhe achi lagti hai’.

Armaan does not like it and slaps him. This shocks Vishal, who runs towards him. He is heard saying, “Maara kaise.” Other candidates are seen blocking them. As soon as the video is shared, supporters respond. Many wrote, “Armaan Malik ko bhaar nikalo.” Many also come out in support of Vishal Pandey.

Jio Cinema shared the video on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Armaan aur Vishal ke beech hui fight which led to a rule break! Kya honge iske consequences?”

Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, recently paid him a surprise visit. She challenged Vishal about his statement about Kritika Malik. “You’re talking about a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that. What you said about Kritika is wrong,” Hindustan Times quoted her saying. Later, Anil Kapoor also slammed Vishal Pandey.

Previously, Armaan and Vishal had a disagreement about Machchar's statement. Vishal Pandey's team reacted by sharing a video in which he mocks Armaan Malik. Vishal Pandey took to Instagram to post the video, which is a collection of all of Armaan Malik's social media content.

He has written, “Attention Mang raha hai, Views maang raha hai- It is easy to comment on other people’s content- It is easy to poke them & make fun- ⁠It is easy to talk badly about their family- ⁠It is easy to call someone macchar You know what is not easy? DENGUE.”

JioCinema launched a new promotional video on Tuesday afternoon in which the two lashed out at one other. Armaan starts taunting Vishal by calling him a "machchar (mosquito)."

Vishal also hits Armaan and says, “Jao chugli karo”. Pandey then calls the YouTuber “insecure” to which the latter replies, “Teri tarah nahi hu”. Vishal then tells Armaan, “Tere toh muhh lagne ka mann bhi nahi karta”. The latter hits back saying, “teri aukaat bhi nahi hai”. The promo ends with Vishal telling Armaan, “Mere maa-baap pe mat jaana”.

