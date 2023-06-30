Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shows off baby bump in expensive maxi dress, know its cost!

After Gabriella Demetriades confirmed her second pregnancy with her boyfriend Arjun Rampal on April 29, 2023, she has been making some intense maternity-style declarations.

Arjun Rampal, a Bollywood actor, and Gabriella Demetriades, his fiancée, are overjoyed to be welcoming fatherhood for the second time in their life. The couple is really delighted and eager to start this new journey together. In addition, they are eagerly anticipating holding their tiny bundle of joy in their arms.Gabriella posted photos of herself on her Instagram page, and she certainly sets some serious pregnant fashion goals. The actress and model wore an umber brown maxi dress to show off her growing baby belly. Her chic attire had a distinctive cut-out pattern, mesh ruching, and golden ring accents at the bodice. The diva posted the image along with a note that reads as follows: "Last of the bump fits."

The diva spent a lot of money on her stunning maternity nude-shade leopard print co-ord set. She was wearing a matching thigh-high slit skirt and a tiny robe with ruffle accents. She looked stunning and finished off her look with a sleek bun. Since becoming pregnant, Gabriella has been setting serious maternity fashion goals.

For instance, the soon-to-be mother was previously spotted showing off her baby bulge while wearing a full-sleeved slip dress with a coral-hued design. She was wearing a dress with a plunging neckline and glittering ring accents. She enhanced her appearance with pink lips, flushed cheeks, and a sleek bun in addition to shimmering eyeshadow. Research revealed that Gabriella's gown, which cost Rs. 13,500, was from her own clothing line, Deme.

In addition, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are eager to hold their newborn child. On April 29, 2023, the soon-to-be mother announced her second pregnancy with her boyfriend, Arjun. For those who are unaware, the couple has been living together for a while and even has a son named Arik Rampal.

