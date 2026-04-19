Arjun Rampal joined Preity Zinta at a PBKS vs LSG IPL match, where he cheered for player Priyansh Arya. Their appearance sparked fan nostalgia. Zinta also recently praised Rampal's new film, 'Dhurandhar 2', in a social media post.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal turned heads at the IPL clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, as he was spotted accompanying PBKS co-owner and fellow actor Preity Zinta at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. In visuals going viral from the match, the duo's appearance drew much attention from both fans in the stadium and online. While Zinta appeared cheering for her team, Rampal also showed his support in the stands.

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Mid-match, Rampal appeared on the big screen offering a standing ovation for PBKS' Priyansh Arya who scored an explosive 37-ball 93. The 'Dhurandhar' star sported a red polo t-shirt for the outing, while Preity Zinta looked stunning in a white ethnic suit. The duo's pictures have left fans swooning as many turned nostalgic, revisiting fond memories and wished for another collaboration.

Priyansh Arya's Explosive Knock

Coming to the match, Priyansh was looking well set for his second IPL century, but was caught by Mitchell Marsh at long-off for a 37-ball 93, with four boundaries and nine sixes, giving M Siddharth his wicket in the 15th over. He was the third person dismissed for PBKS at score of 187 runs. Arya's knock featured four boundaries and nine towering sixes, as he fell just short of what could have been a well-deserved century after a dominant display at the top.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Arjun Rampal has been making headlines for his successful stint in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise. The actor essayed the lead protagonist as Major Iqbal, receiving much praise for his powerful performance.

Preity Zinta praises 'Dhurandhar 2'

Notably, Preity Zinta recently shared her reviews after watching 'Dhurandhar 2'. Taking to her X handle, Priety Zinta penned a long note describing her experience of watching 'Dhurandhar 2'. She also shared pictures with Arjun Rampal and casting director Mukesh Chabbra. "Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho'. Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING." Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDDfqKFQJ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 18, 2026 Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theatres worldwide today. The first instalment was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025.