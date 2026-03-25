Arjun Rampal will star in Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Billionaire' for Amazon MX Player. The actor shared his excitement for the role, calling it a dream come true to collaborate with Mehta and Robbie Grewal on the project.

Arjun Rampal has been on a roll. After his impressive performance in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise, he is now gearing up for his next big role in Hansal Mehta's 'Billionaire'. With ace filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal at the helm, the series is written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture.

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Arjun Rampal on His 'Dream Come True' Role

Sharing his excitement, Arjun Rampal, in a press note, said, "I am really excited about this one. Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you've got. Working with the incredible Hansal Mehta & Robbie Grewal has been a dream come true and I can't believe it's going to be fulfilled soon. It feels great to have the fabulous team at Amazon MX Player making this journey even more special. The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world, getting to know the character better and really gearing up for something will be a very rewarding journey. I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the audiences."

'A Story About Ambition and Power'

As per Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, "Billionaire is a story about ambition, power, and the cost of success." "Collaborating with filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal brings strong creative depth and vision to the project, while Arjun Rampal adds gravitas and intensity to this compelling character. At Amazon MX Player, we remain committed to building a slate of original stories that are engaging, accessible, and free for audiences across the country," he said.

Plot details of Amazon MX Player show 'Billionaire' have not been disclosed yet.