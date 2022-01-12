  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for?

    First Published Jan 12, 2022, 9:25 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Fitness Malaika Arora, who is worried about Covid-19 spike in Mumbai, is waiting for this important thing that will save her from this deadly virus

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for? RCB

    Malaika Arora often shells out fashion and fitness goals is all gearing up for her booster shot. Yes, Malaika recently shared an Instagram story that hilariously conveyed that she is double-vaccinated and is set for the next shot.

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for? RCB

    Since the last few weeks, we have learned that many Bollywood celebrities are tested positive for Covid-19. And the numbers are increasing day by day. The news variant of Omicron is spreading like wildfire across India.

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for? RCB

    Last year, we saw the film industry face the deadly virus' wrath. Several Bollywood celebrities are currently in quarantine after they tested positive. Many celebs shared their daily routine during their isolations time post-tested positive. Many stars have played role models for their fans during these times.

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for? RCB

    Likewise, Malaika Arora and her fitness/lifestyle have inspiration to many. Recently, Malaika shared an Instagram post that reshared a picture that her friend Priya Sukhtankar put up on her Instagram. In the post, she was seen showing a peace sign. Malaika’s friend wrote ‘missing’ and also ‘if found please return to return to real life.’ Also, make fun out of the peace sign. Malla's sign looks like the letter ‘V’, saying ‘She is V=double vaxxed.’ Malaika replied to the story saying, ‘Waiting for booster.’ 
     

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for? RCB

    So now Malaika is waiting for her booster shot because the only trend that counts this year besides staying safe at home, vaccinated, sanitized and masked. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who regularly practice yoga

    Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for? RCB

    Malaika recently took to Instagram to post pictures some amazing pictures. The 46-year-old star donned a shimmering gold gown with minimal accessories. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check ou

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddharth tenders public apology to Saina Nehwal in Twitter

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Amrish Puri death anniversary Did you the actor walked off from a set since co-star failed to recall lines drb

    Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off’ from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

    Lata Mangeshkar sister Usha Mangeshkar says Didi unlikely to get discharged soon drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar says ‘Didi unlikely to get discharged soon’

    Hollywood Burke Shelly Budgie singer and bassist dies at 71 drb

    Burke Shelly, ‘Budgie’ singer and bassist, dies at 71

    Bigg Boss 15 Simba Nagpal reacts to returning as wildcard entry says its like revisiting an old chapter drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal reacts to returning as wildcard entry; says its like ‘revisiting an old chapter'

    Recent Stories

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on threshold of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci-dnm

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on ‘threshold’ of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci

    When Shahid Kapoor commented on Ananya Panday's hot pictures RCB

    Here's what happened when Shahid Kapoor commented on Ananya Panday's hot pictures

    Siddharth tenders public apology to Saina Nehwal in Twitter

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Amrish Puri death anniversary Did you the actor walked off from a set since co-star failed to recall lines drb

    Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off’ from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

    Hollywood was Andrew Garfield once told he wasnt handsome enough for a role drb

    Was Andrew Garfield once told he wasn’t ‘handsome’ enough for a role?

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon