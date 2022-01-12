Malaika Arora is missing this in her life; what is the diva waiting for?

Fitness Malaika Arora, who is worried about Covid-19 spike in Mumbai, is waiting for this important thing that will save her from this deadly virus

Malaika Arora often shells out fashion and fitness goals is all gearing up for her booster shot. Yes, Malaika recently shared an Instagram story that hilariously conveyed that she is double-vaccinated and is set for the next shot.

Since the last few weeks, we have learned that many Bollywood celebrities are tested positive for Covid-19. And the numbers are increasing day by day. The news variant of Omicron is spreading like wildfire across India.

Last year, we saw the film industry face the deadly virus' wrath. Several Bollywood celebrities are currently in quarantine after they tested positive. Many celebs shared their daily routine during their isolations time post-tested positive. Many stars have played role models for their fans during these times.

Likewise, Malaika Arora and her fitness/lifestyle have inspiration to many. Recently, Malaika shared an Instagram post that reshared a picture that her friend Priya Sukhtankar put up on her Instagram. In the post, she was seen showing a peace sign. Malaika’s friend wrote ‘missing’ and also ‘if found please return to return to real life.’ Also, make fun out of the peace sign. Malla's sign looks like the letter ‘V’, saying ‘She is V=double vaxxed.’ Malaika replied to the story saying, ‘Waiting for booster.’



So now Malaika is waiting for her booster shot because the only trend that counts this year besides staying safe at home, vaccinated, sanitized and masked.