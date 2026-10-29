The HOME music festival will debut in Vagator, Goa on Dec 29-30, 2026. Headlined by Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla, the multi-genre event features over 30 artists and showcases India's largest-ever main stage design to boost the state's scene.

Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla Set to Headline HOME Festival in Goa

A two-day multi-genre music festival titled 'HOME' is set to take place in Goa, ending a two-year dry spell of any major music festival in the state. Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla are set to headline the debut edition of this music festival.

The two-day, multi-genre music festival is scheduled to make its highly anticipated debut on December 29 and 30, 2026, taking over the coastal shores of Vagator, Goa. HOME marks the launch of the brand-new IP by Team Innovation and is backed by Goa Tourism and supported by the Government of Goa.

Focus on Indian Talent and Milestone Performances

Rather than leaning on international talent to draw crowds, ‘HOME’ is making a bold statement with an all-Indian headline bill. The debut edition lineup is anchored by singer Arijit Singh and global Punjabi music icon Karan Aujla. The music festival will mark Karan Aujla’s first-ever public ticketed concert in Goa, adding a significant milestone to the chart-topping singer’s touring career. It will also host a grand homecoming for Arijit Singh, who is set to return to the state after a long hiatus.

Arijit Singh stated, “Music has its own way of bringing people together, and it’s always special to be part of an event that celebrates music in such a way. Looking forward to seeing you all in Goa,” as quoted in a press note by Team Innovation. Karan Aujla expressed his excitement and said, “We are currently witnessing a colossal shift in how the world perceives music coming out of India, and headlining a stage as ambitious as ‘HOME’ is exciting! I have enjoyed a great run with Team Innovation, and I’m looking forward to performing at their debut music festival in Goa,” as quoted in a press note.

Festival Lineup and Production Highlights

Diverse Musical Programming

The festival also boasts a sprawling lineup of over 30 artists. The genre-blurring programming features high-impact sets from commercial heavyweights Jasleen Royal, DJ Chetas and KING, alongside powerful live and electronic showcases from a diverse cohort of indie and next-gen club acts including Aarzu Boys ft. Khan & Noor, Afterall (Habibi Please), Ali Merchant, Banjaare, Jasmin Walia, JXGGI, Mxrci, Garvit Priyansh, Gini, Lijo, and Malavika Manoj. Championing the sound of the underground, the billing also features Pro Bros, Wish, Yung Raja, Aadyaa, Amare, Avneet Music, Dhyan Live, HRX, Mayur Jumani Live, Nitish Wadhwa, PRFCT & Dark, Rohan Mukati, Sazi, and Techtronix.

Design and Production

Visually, the festival grounds will be transformed into a neon-hued wonderland by the acclaimed Aaquib Wani Design, the creative powerhouse behind India's most iconic cultural spaces. Audiences can look forward to high-intensity experiential production and India's largest-ever main stage layout, as per the press note by Team Innovation. The general sale of the music festival will commence on November 2, 2026.