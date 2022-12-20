Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Soha Ali Khan and KJo wish Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan a Happy Birthday with a cute video and picture

    It is an exciting time indeed for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Their eldest munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, has turned six years old. Making the occasion more special, Taimur's aunt and filmmaker Karan Johar have posted video and picture to ring in the munchkin's sixth birthday.

    We all know how Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan's elder adorable munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, also known as Tim Tim, is one of the most loved and favorite star kids in the bollywood industry. 

    Being six years old, he enjoys a massive fan following on social media. For this, we don't blame him. Today, Taimur is celebrating his birthday. The entire social media today has been filled with adorable pictures and videos. His aunt Soha Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a heartwarming video featuring him and his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

    ALSO READ: Honey Singh remaking iconic Yai Re gets applause on social media, fans say Bluetooth king is back

    The video features adorable unseen videos of Taimur and Inaaya. From attentively playing chess to taking long walks amid nature and hugging each other, the moments are picturesque and beautiful. Along with the video, Soha penned a birthday note for Taimur on behalf of Inaaya. 

    The sweetest caption on the video post read, "We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni #happybirthday #timandinni."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

    Besides, even filmmaker Karan Johar has wished Taimur Ali Khan a lovely sixth birthday. Taking to his official Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, "Happy Birthday Tim. Yash and Roohi can’t wait to celebrate with you." In the picture, Yash is giving a hug to Taimur.

    ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel

    Besides, Kareena will be next seen in noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s untitled film. She is said to be playing a detective in the movie, which will not have a male lead. She is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, which is said to be an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The untitled project would most likely release in theatres within the first quarter of 2023.

