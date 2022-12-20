Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel

An exciting piece of news for the Tovino Thomas fans is finally here. According to his recent Instagram post, the celebrated Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, is set to make fans love his acting chops as the indie superhero Minnal Murali. He has dropped a big hint towards the sequel.

Tovino Thomas has won the hearts of netizens and fans with his powerful performance as the Indie Superhero Jaison / Minnal Murali in the critically acclaimed and hit Netflix film Minnal Murali. This homegrown Indian film, has been helmed by filmmaker Basil Joseph. Minnal Murali was digitally released on Netflix in December 2021.

The makers have confirmed that Minnal Murali is currently in stages of being planned as a franchise. It is going to have more installments. And now, Tovino Thomas has confirmed that he is returning as the superhero very soon.

ALSO READ: Honey Singh remaking iconic Yai Re gets applause on social media, fans say Bluetooth king is back

The young star Tovino Thomas recently took to his Instagram handle. He has confirmed that he is coming back in his role as the indie superhero Minnal Murali super soon. The Indian Minnal Murali universe is about to expand. But surprisingly, Tovino Thomas is not returning as the superhero for the sequel of Minnal Murali. But he is playing the role of the superhero in the upcoming Netflix Playback video.

"The gates of the Netflixverse have opened and universes are colliding. Your world will turn upside down. Stay tuned," Tovino captioned his post.

He also shared a special still from the upcoming Netflix project, where he is having a face-off with another popular character from the Netflix universe. Interestingly, Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali look is changed a bit in the new still. The actor is seen donning a different hairdo with a thick beard, unlike in the film in which he appeared with a different hair look and stubble.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam asks SRK to watch film with his daughter

Tovino Thomas's upcoming films are Vazhakku, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and L2: Empuraan.