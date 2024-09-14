Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tejasswi Prakash shares STUNNING pictures in white dress [See Pics]

    Nagin actress Tejasswi Prakash recently shared stunning Instagram pictures in a white dress. Her elegant, minimalistic look has captured fans' admiration and set fashion trends.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 5:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    Tejasswi Prakash, one of TV's most popular actresses, recently shared stunning pictures in a white dress, which quickly went viral. Her glamorous yet simple look showcased elegance, earning admiration from fans across social media platforms.

    article_image2

    The allure of Tejasswi’s appearance was amplified by her minimal makeup and flowing hair. The classic white dress added a touch of femininity and sophistication, garnering widespread praise from fans who celebrated her refined sense of style online.

    article_image3

    Fashion enthusiasts and bloggers alike buzzed about Tejasswi's white dress, praising her unique style. Her choice of outfit provided fresh fashion inspiration, highlighting her influence beyond the realm of television and into broader style conversations.
     

    article_image4

    Tejasswi Prakash has once again demonstrated that she is more than just a talented actress; she is also a fashion icon. Her ability to seamlessly blend elegance with simplicity cements her status as a style trendsetter.
     

    article_image5

    By showcasing such a timeless and sophisticated look, Tejasswi Prakash continues to set high fashion standards. Her recent pictures in the white dress further solidify her reputation as a style icon admired by many.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diljit Dosanjh earned Rs 234 crore revenue from his US concert, tickets were sold for Rs 54 lakh RKK

    Diljit Dosanjh earned Rs 234 crore revenue from his US concert, tickets were sold for Rs 54 lakh

    Vijay makes history with jaw-dropping paycheck for 'Thalapathy 69'-highest ever in Indian Cinema!, Read more

    Vijay makes history with jaw-dropping paycheck for ‘Thalapathy 69’—highest ever in Indian cinema!, Read more

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list RKK

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list

    SHOCKING! Minister's daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days NTI

    SHOCKING! Minister’s daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days

    Will Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh hire nanny for their baby girl? Here's what we know RKK

    Will Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh hire nanny for their baby girl? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Explosion in Central Kolkata injures 58-year-old ragpicker, probe underway vkp

    Explosion in Central Kolkata injures 58-year-old ragpicker, probe underway

    UP Outrage erupts in Badaun after Islamic flag allegedly hoisted on mobile tower, saffron flag torn (WATCH) snt

    UP: Outrage erupts in Badaun after Islamic flag allegedly hoisted on mobile tower, saffron flag torn (WATCH)

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya dmn

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya

    football Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Bengaluru: Netizens criticize BMTC conductor for sitting near female passenger, video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Netizens criticize BMTC conductor for sitting near female passenger, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon