    AR Rahman's live concert in Pune stopped midway by police, know reason here

    Oscar-winner A R Rahman's concert in Pune, Maharashtra, was interrupted by police as it continued after the scheduled end time of 10 pm.

    First Published May 2, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    An official said on Monday that police interrupted an A R Rahman concert in Pune, Maharashtra since it continued after the scheduled end time of 10 p.m. After the show on Sunday, a video of a police officer approaching the stage and requesting Rahman, other performers, and the organisers to end the musical performance because it was already after 10 o'clock went viral on social media.

    A large crowd has assembled to watch the live performance of music legend Rahman at Raja Bahadur Mills in Pune. According to a senior police official, no case has been filed. In a tweet on Monday, Rahman, aged 56, thanked Pune for "all the love and euphoria" during "a roller coaster concert" but omitted to mention the incident.

    "Pune! Thank you for all the love and euphoria last night! It was such a roller coaster concert! No wonder Pune is home to so much classical music! We shall be back soon to sing with you all again!" Rahman tweeted. Check out the Tweet here:

    Dr Heramb Shelke, who organised the event, claimed to the media that halting the performance in this way was insulting to Rahman, a composer admired and loved worldwide and that it could have been handled in a "good and decent manner."

    An aide close to Rahman, who received the Padma Bhushan award and is well-known throughout the world for his music, however, told a media house that the police should have approached the organisers rather than blaming Rahman.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

