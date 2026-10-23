Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has launched in India with prices from Rs 2,99,900 to Rs 4,49,900. It features an A20 Pro chip, a 7.6-inch flexible display, and innovative multitasking capabilities for premium users.

Apple Launches First Foldable iPhone Duo in India

Long queues and large crowds gathered at Apple's Saket Store inside Select CITYWALK Mall in Delhi on Friday as the tech giant's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, officially went on sale in India. The sale day scenes reflected strong customer interest in the device, which starts at Rs 2,99,900 and costs up to Rs 4,49,900 for the top-end variant.

The iPhone Duo marks Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone segment. The device features a 7.6-inch flexible inner display that folds into a compact form with a 5.4-inch outer cover screen. It is powered by the new A20 Pro chip and features a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, housed in a titanium frame.

Pricing and Configurations

The smartphone is available in four storage configurations in India. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 2,99,900, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 3,24,900. The 1TB version is priced at Rs 3,74,900, and the 2TB model comes in at Rs 4,49,900.

Customer First Impressions

Speaking to ANI at the launch, one customer who purchased the device praised its features and initial user experience, particularly its multitasking capabilities. “The phone is amazing. It has features that haven’t been available on any other iPhone until now, so naturally, it is technically impressive,” the customer said.

Sharing his first impressions, he added, “My first impression so far has been really good. The interface is good. The camera might be a little less powerful compared to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but otherwise, it is just amazing.”

The customer also highlighted the ability to perform two tasks simultaneously on the same screen as a standout feature. “From what I’ve used so far, the multitasking feature is particularly impressive. You can do two different things on the same screen at the same time. I haven’t seen this feature on any other phone yet,” he said.

On whether the iPhone Duo would become popular among young people, the customer responded positively while acknowledging its high price. “Yes, it will, but the price is definitely a factor. It will certainly become popular,” he said.

The buyer confirmed that he had purchased the 512GB variant for around Rs 3,24,000, broadly in line with its listed Indian price of Rs 3,24,900. He also pointed to the additional expense of a protection plan, which he considered important given the device's foldable screen. “You’ll also have to bear an additional cost for the protection plan. It is essential because if the screen gets damaged, it will be replaced under the plan. So, it’s best to get it, but that means an additional expense for you...,” he said.

With its foldable display, multitasking capabilities and premium pricing, the iPhone Duo is Apple's latest addition to the Indian smartphone market. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)