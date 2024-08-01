'Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Banrakas' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on

Durgesh Kumar, famed as Bhushan Bhaiya from Panchayat, has celebrated a major milestone by buying his first home in Mumbai. Sharing his joy on social media, Kumar thanked his father for his blessings, while fans showered him with congratulations and support

Durgesh Kumar, widely recognized as Bhushan Bhaiya from the popular series Panchayat, has recently achieved a major milestone by purchasing his first home in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the actor shared a photo of his new house keys on social media, expressing his gratitude for his father’s blessings in his post. Following the announcement, fans and followers overwhelmed the comment section with messages of congratulations and admiration. One user extended heartfelt wishes, stating that the actor deserved the achievement. Another praised his success and expressed hope for his continued success and entertainment contributions. A fan even congratulated him in character, referencing his role in the series.

Durgesh Kumar has garnered significant attention for his portrayal of a negative character in Panchayat Season 3, where his memorable ‘Alhua Meeting’ dialogue became a viral sensation. The series, created by TVF, also stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Ashok Pathak, and Faisal Malik.

In a past interview with Lallantop, Kumar opened up about his struggles, revealing that he had faced depression twice over the last eleven years. He emphasized the need for comprehensive preparation—psychological, physical, mental, emotional, and economic—for anyone aspiring to be an actor, advising against entering the field without adequate readiness.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Originally from Darbhanga, Bihar, Kumar made his acting debut with Imtiaz Ali’s Highway in 2014. He has since appeared in various films including Sultan, Freaky Ali, Dhadak, Bhakshak, and Laapataa Ladies. However, it was his role in Panchayat that truly brought him into the limelight. He will next be seen in the satirical social drama Legal Baba.

Also read: Video: Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employ

Latest Videos