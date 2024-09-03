Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH]

    After the Lawrence Bishnoi gang attack near his residence, AP Dhillon calmed fans with his first statement and a performance video.
     

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH] NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:03 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    On September 1, shots were fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s Vancouver home in a shocking incident linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The dramatic attack, captured on video and widely shared online, has stirred public concern and heightened tension. Dhillon's fans are deeply worried following the disturbing events.

    A video capturing the shooting quickly spread across social media, heightening public anxiety about the safety of the popular artist. The disturbing footage shows multiple gunshots being fired, which has only amplified the urgency surrounding the case. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for its criminal activities, is reportedly behind this attack, raising questions about the security risks faced by celebrities.

    Also Read: Shots fired at AP Dhillon's Vancouver residence: Lawrence Bishnoi gang reveals motive (WATCH)

    In response to the frightening event, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram stories to reassure his fans. “I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all,” to reassure his anxious supporters, he wrote. 

    AP Dhillon addresses fans and shares video after Lawrence Bishnoi gang firing incident [WATCH] NTI

    Dhillon also shared a heartfelt video of himself performing his song, “Sweet Flower,” with his team, as a gesture of gratitude for the outpouring of support.

    The singer’s fans responded with an overwhelming show of solidarity. Many people expressed their worries and well wishes on social media. Comments like “More power to you... Be safe” reflect the deep connection between Dhillon and his supporters during this turbulent time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by AP DHILLON (@apdhillon)

    The situation took a darker turn with the emergence of a threatening message from Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message expressed anger towards Dhillon over his recent collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and hinted at further violence if Dhillon did not stay within certain boundaries. Godara had previously been linked to a similar threat aimed at Salman Khan, underscoring the dangerous overlap between criminal activity and the entertainment industry.

    AP Dhillon, Lawrence Bishnoi gang, shooting incident, Vancouver home, fans, Instagram statement, performance video, Sweet Flower, public concern, criminal activities, celebrity security, Rohit Godara, Salman Khan collaboration.

    Also Read: Navya Nanda celebrates IIM Ahmedabad acceptance, thanks 'Best Teacher' on Instagram [SEE PICS]

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devara Janhvi Kapoor shares poster of new song 'Daavudi'; second song from movie to release on THIS date ATG

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor shares poster of new song 'Daavudi'; second song from movie to release on THIS date

    Coolie Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT RBA

    Coolie: Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT

    "Hamare desh mein gadhe...": Bhuvan Bam on social media influencers taking over acting gigs in Bollywood RTM

    "Hamare desh mein gadhe...": Bhuvan Bam on social media influencers taking over acting gigs in Bollywood

    Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 200 crore for his film GOAT? Producer Archana Kalpathi responds RKK

    Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 200 crore for his film GOAT? Producer Archana Kalpathi responds

    Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie dmn

    Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie

    Recent Stories

    IAFs combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI AJR

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 3: Price of 10gm gold drops! vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 3: Price of 10gm gold drops!

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 3: Price of 10gm gold drops! vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 3: Price of 10gm gold drops!

    PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships (WATCH) AJR

    PM Narendra Modi embarks on landmark visit to Brunei, Singapore to bolster strategic partnerships (WATCH)

    Kerala: Heavy rains may trigger another landslide in Wayanad, warns IISER Mohali researchers anr

    Kerala: Heavy rains may trigger another landslide in Wayanad, warns IISER Mohali researchers

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon