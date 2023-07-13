Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up shoot for ambitious show 'Citadel', says July 13 will always be special

Few actors successfully blend versatility, talent, and charismatic screen presence in their identities to entice audiences of all regions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one prominent name who has made a name for herself as one of India's best and most promising actresses on her exceptional volume of work and adaptable switching across roles on Pan- India Level. Her successes, including recent excursions into massive pan-Indian projects and blockbusters, are examples of her standing as a powerhouse performer on a pan India level. The actress demonstrates a profession-long enthusiasm to her work, and she has often shown that she is committed to her profession.

Samantha Ruth is an actress who is shooting without taking any breaks for her projects. After finishing 'Shakunthalam' and 'Kushi' back-to-back at a fast pace, the actress wrapped up shooting for her ambitious and globally mounted show 'Citadel', co-starring Varun Dhawan, which proves her dedication and commitment to her work. Citadel has been hotly anticipated since it was announced, and the audiences are hugely anticipating watching the show, which will present the leading actress in a full-fledged action avatar and a never-before-seen role. The actress took to her social media account and posted the shoot wrap-up of Citadel with a caption that says,

"13th of July

Will always be a special special day..

And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia.

Yesterday, the song from her much-awaited Pan- India romantic drama Kushi was released, and the audiences are loving the simple yet elegant and beautiful look of the Samantha. Kushi also stars Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role and is scheduled for worldwide release on September 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

