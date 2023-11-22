Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan reunite post fallout for untitled movie; to release on this date

    Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar is about to re-unite post their fallout, in a film directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Dharma Productions and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. 

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    It is not unknown to any Bollywood enthusiast that Kartik Aaryan had a huge fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar. The fallout was with connection to 'Dostana 2'. It was reported that after extensive shooting Kartik Aaryan had pulled out from the project when resulted in the tiff between Dharma head Karan Johar. Dharma Productions chose to maintain a 'dignified silence' on the matter. Kartik too refrained from disclosing the reasons of the fall out. 

    However, in an exciting turn of events, fans will be thrilled to know that Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's 'Dostana' is back on track. They are gearing up for another exciting project after 'Dostana 2' went to a back-burner. For this exciting association of 'yet-to-be-titled' film, Dharma productions is pairing up with Ekta R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. 

    The movie starring Kartik Aaryan will be directed by Sandeep Modi and is to release on the 15th of August 2025. 

    The Dharma announcement spoke of 'Lights, camera and…surprise!🎬 We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions & Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet to be titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned! Dharma Productions & Balaji Telefilms Ltd. present A Dharma Productions film Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor.'

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
