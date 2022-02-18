Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer

Sajid Nadiadwala launches ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer featuring Akshay Kuma in the lead role. The highly-anticipated action comedy is all set to release in theatres this Holi, March 18. The ‘Bachchhan Paandey’s trailer presents a high voltage tale of action, humour, and crime.

Besides Akshay Kumar, the film has a robust lineup of talent, like Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Says producer Sajid Nadiadwala, “This movie is very special to me for many reasons. Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar’s 10th film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Jacqueline’s 8th film under the banner. Kriti Sanon will be seen giving a rock-solid performance in this film. Farhad Samji is an incredibly talented director, and after several successful films together, I’m hoping we have another winner on our hands.”

Akshay Kumar also talked about the film, "It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years; we were buddies long before becoming actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. With Bachchhan Paandey my fans and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.”

In the film, Jacqueline plays the role of Sophie, gangster Bachchhan Paandey's girlfriend. Akshay Kumar plays the part of the deadly gangster. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a film producer named Myra Devekar, who wants to make a film on Bachchhan Paandey and Arshad Warsi (Vishu) helps her with it.



It is said that the film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, which features Siddharth,Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram.