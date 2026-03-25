Anupam Kher revisits Prithvi Theatre, recalling his 1982 debut play. He prepares for his new musical 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' with Swaroop Sampat, featuring music by Anu Malik and direction by Gajendra Ahire, calling it a return home.

Anupam Kher's Nostalgic Return to Prithvi Theatre

Legendary actor Anupam Kher revisited Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre, reflecting on his early days in theatre as he prepares for his play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'. Taking to his Instagram, Kher recalled performing his first play, Desire Under The Elms at the Prithvi Theatre in 1982 in Mumbai. He wrote in the caption, "PRITHVI THEATRE AND I... In 1982, I performed my very first play #DesireUnderTheElms in Mumbai at Prithvi Theatre. I was raw, nervous, hopeful!! And full of dreams. That space didn't just give me a stage! It gave me a HOPE . I met producers, directors, fellow dreamers. I found a part of myself I didn't know existed."

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Ahead of his new play, Kher said he recently visited Prithvi Theatre early in the morning, revisiting memories while preparing for his performance. He described the experience as "quiet" and "meditative," adding that it brought back the same sense of excitement and gratitude he felt at the beginning of his career. "And today, as I prepare for my new play "Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane", I found myself going back to Prithvi early in the morning, when it's quiet, almost meditative. Sitting there, going over my lines, I felt the same hunger, the same excitement... and the same gratitude. Some journeys come full circle. Some places remain your home forever. Prithvi Theatre- Thank you for being my beginning. And still the inspirational co traveller! Jai Ho!" https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWTnPitggbJ/?igsh=MW9pZWwwNzJ0MzB2aw%3D%3D

Kher also thanked Prithvi Theatre for being a constant source of inspiration in his life, calling it both his beginning and an enduring companion in his artistic journey.

About 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'

Anupam Kher recently announced a new stage production titled 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane.'The play will be presented by Anupam Kher Studio and will feature Kher sharing the stage with actor Swaroop Sampat. The musical play is written and directed by filmmaker and theatre personality Gajendra Ahire. Music for the production has been composed by Anu Malik. This marks the first time the composer is creating music for a stage play.

The play explores relationships in today's world. It follows how people who seem familiar to each other can still remain strangers in many ways. The story delves into emotions, memories, and connections between people through drama and music. Singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Anandi Joshi have lent their voices to the songs. Lyrics for the play have been written by Kausar Munir, while choreography is handled by Chirag Aggarwal. The production also includes actors Meghna Malik, Maya Sharma, Vikas Rawat, Shraddha Mandale, and Herman De Souza in the cast.

Anupam Kher on Returning to Stage

Speaking about the play, Kher shared that theatre holds a special place in his career and that returning to the stage always feels meaningful."Theatre is where my journey as an actor truly began, and every time I return to the stage it feels like coming home. 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' is a deeply human story that reflects the emotional contradictions of the world we live in today. Collaborating with such an extraordinary creative team makes this production incredibly special for me. I believe audiences will see themselves in this story," Kher said, as per a release.

Anu Malik on Composing for Theatre

Composer Anu Malik also spoke about working on the musical score for the play. He said music plays an important role in bringing out emotions in the story."Music has the power to express emotions that words sometimes cannot. When I first heard the story of 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane,' I knew it needed a musical soul that could touch the heart. Composing for theatre is a unique and exciting experience, and I am thrilled to create melodies that will live and breathe on stage with such talented performers and singers," he added.

The premiere date and venue for the play have not yet been announced. More details about its run are expected to be shared soon. (ANI)