Anupam Kher, speaking at IFFD 2026, dismissed claims of cinema being propaganda while celebrating the success of films like 'Dhurandhar' and 'The Kashmir Files'. He stated that audiences choose what to watch and are not 'idiots'.

Anupam Kher on Propaganda Claims and Audience Choice

Legendary actor Anupam Kher on Monday spoke about the success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', emphasising that audiences choose what they want to watch and dismissing claims of cinema being propaganda. While speaking to the media at International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, he said, "I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda films. We are putting too much energy onto them, they are redundant people, they are irrelevant people. Let's celebrate the success of 'The Kashmir Files', let's celebrate the success of 'Dhurandhar'. People are not idiots. People are not idiots that they are going to see 12 o'clock show, housefull. People who go to see the film because they like it. And I think we should say rest in peace to people who are sort of calling it a propaganda film."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cinema's Dual Role: Art and Business

Reflecting on the role of cinema in society, Kher added, "Whether cinema can change people, yes, it can. It depends on individuals sitting in the dark auditorium, but it's also a business. It's like any other business. Many people run channels as a business; they don't do it just to tell a story. But if I am going to see a film, I may get something out of it."

Celebrating 'Tanvi The Great' Silver Jubilee

Kher also praised the film festival for educating audiences and bringing people together, while highlighting the significance of his film 'Tanvi The Great'. "I also want to share that Tanvi The Great completes 25 weeks in theatres. It's a silver jubilee that has happened. It was my faith that we must run the film in limited theatres and for the film to re-release and then to complete 25 weeks is a great thing," he said.

The Importance of Trained Actors in the Age of OTT

Speaking on the importance of trained actors, Kher emphasised, "Today there is no possibility of becoming an actor without training. I have survived 41 years in cinema and almost 52 years in professional theatre, 550 films, only because I am a trained actor. OTT has given opportunities to actors, technicians, directors, and writers. Festivals are important to exchange thoughts and celebrate cinema."

Praise for International Film Festival Delhi

Kher shared his enthusiasm for the festival in Delhi, saying, "I took a tour of the whole place. It's fabulous. The vibe is amazing. I'm very happy my film Tanvi The Great is also being screened here. I think this festival will do very well, and I congratulate the organizers, the Chief Minister, the government, and cultural and tourism departments."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)