Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt tribute after meeting music legend Stevie Wonder in Stockholm and announced his upcoming role in the Swedish film Out of Fashion, which is currently in production for a 2028 release.

Anupam Kher's Magical Encounter with Stevie Wonder

Stockholm [Sweden], October 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher met the legendary singer Stevie Wonder in Stockholm after attending the singer's concert on Thursday. Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note describing his meeting with Stevie Wonder. He called it a wonderful night, which included the singer's performance and meeting him backstage after the event. He also shared the snaps from the concert and his meeting with the singer. "WONDERS OF WONDERS- AN EVENING WITH STEVIE WONDER. What an evening it was in Stockholm yesterday. One song after another, and with every note, Stevie Wonder seemed to fill the entire arena with magic. I don’t think I can quite describe what it felt like to watch him perform so close! The music, the rhythm, every gesture, every nuance. It was a joy simply to be there, taking it all in," wrote Anupam Kher.

He described Stevie Wonder as a "humanitarian and a kind man" and called it a "surreal moment" of his life. "And then came the surreal moment of meeting him backstage. I met not only a legendary singer, but also a humanitarian, a deeply kind man, and someone whose warmth and generosity touched me profoundly. The way he appreciated me as an actor was so heartfelt. I left feeling grateful, humbled, and reminded that true greatness has a gentleness to it. Stardom may come and go, but kindness and grace stay with you. Some stars shine brightly for a lifetime. Some, like diamonds, are eternal. Jai Ho!" https://www.instagram.com/p/De0yt22jqBL/?

Anupam Kher's Upcoming Swedish Film Project

Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher is set to star in a Swedish film titled 'Out of Fashion' by the critically acclaimed director Jens Jonsson. The filming of the movie has already started this week. Kher has added another milestone in his illustrious career by joining the cast of a Swedish film. He will be starring alongside Sunil Munshi, Helena Bergström, Bahar Pars, Krista Kosonen and Astrid Whetnall, among others. The key producers of this Swedish-Belgian venture are Way Feature Films and [Sic] film, with co-production by Beside Productions, Film Stockholm, SVT, Film i Skåne and Scanbox Entertainment, which will handle distribution. The film has support from the Swedish Film Institute and the Belgian Tax Shelter. The film is expected to be released in 2028. (ANI)

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