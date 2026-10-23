Veteran actor Anupam Kher joins the cast of the Swedish film Out of Fashion, directed by Jens Jonsson. Filming is underway for the 2028 release, marking another global milestone for the acclaimed star alongside an international ensemble cast.

Anupam Kher Joins New Swedish Film Project

Stockholm [Sweden], October 23 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher is set to star in a Swedish film titled 'Out of Fashion' by the critically acclaimed director Jens Jonsson. The filming of the movie has already started this week. Kher has added another milestone in his illustrious career by joining the cast of a Swedish film. He will be starring alongside Sunil Munshi, Helena Bergström, Bahar Pars, Krista Kosonen and Astrid Whetnall among others.

The key producers of this Swedish-Belgian venture are Way Feature Films and [Sic] film, with co-production by Beside Productions, Film Stockholm, SVT, Film i Skåne and Scanbox Entertainment, which will handle distribution. The film has support from the Swedish Film Institute and the Belgian Tax Shelter. Producer Siri Hjorton Wagner shared the announcement on her Instagram handle on Friday. She also shared a snap of Anupam Kher, actor and writer Sunil Munshi and director Jens Jonsson as they pose for a photo. She wrote, "Out of fashion has started shooting. This week we started shooting the feel good feature 'Out of fashion', written by Sunil Munshi and directed by Jens Jonsson. With a dream cast consisting of, among others, Sunil Munshi, Anupam Kher, Helena Bergström, Bahar Pars, Krista Kosonen and Astrid Whetnall." She added, "The film is produced by Siri Hjorton Wagner & Julia Gebauer at production companies [sic] film & Way Feature Films in co-production with our Belgian co-producer Beside Productions, SVT, Film Stockholm, Film i Skåne and Scanbox Entertainment with support from The Swedish Film Institute and The Belgian Tax Shelter. The film is set for cinema release in 2028, and will be distributed by Scanbox in the Nordics." View this post on Instagram A post shared by [sic] film (@sicfilmsweden)

Career Highlights and Future Projects

Prior to this, Anupam Kher has worked in several Hollywood films, including 'Bend It Like Beckham', 'Lust', 'Caution' and 'Silver Linings Playbook'. Meanwhile, the actor Anupam Kher has also lent his voice to the iconic character Jatayu in the upcoming film 'Ramayana: Part 1'. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the film is slated to release in theatres on November 5. (ANI)