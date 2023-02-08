Anupam Kher celebrates decade of 'Special 26,' Akshay Kumar's reaction is unmissable - READ

In an interesting conversation on the microblogging site Twitter, the iconic and legendary Bollywood star Anupam Kher won the hearts of his fans and audiences with his stellar performance in the surprise hit 'The Kashmir Files' in 2022, has revisited one of his favorite and loved films.

Anupam Kher is currently busy with the shooting schedule of the much-awaited film 'The Vaccine' helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film storyline revolves around our country's struggle during the pandemic. It will also focus on the Indian government involved in relentless work to create a proper COVID-19 vaccine to combat the deadly virus that badly trapped our country for more than a year.

Anupam Kher recently won the hearts of audiences and fans with his superb performance in the critically acclaimed film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Almost a few hours back, Anupam Kher took to his official Twitter handle. He then wrote a heartfelt tweet on the microblogging site Twitter. In the tweet, he marked and celebrated ten glorious years of the most loved and iconic film 'Special 26.'

His caption for the tweet read, "Aaj humari #Special26 ko release huay das saal ho gaye. Meine humare honhar director Neeraj Pandey se kitni baar kaha ke wo iska Part 2 banaye. Par ... Ab aap hi bataaye .. #10YearsOfSpecial26 ka sequel ban na chahiye ya nahi. @Akshaykumar."

In response to this, the global Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, replied to Anupam Kher tweet. His response stated his excitement and eagerness to come on board for the sequel if the script and all things end up falling into proper place. His response and unmissable reaction are winning the hearts of netizens and fans. His reply read, "I am ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai :)."

