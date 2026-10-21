Anupam Kher supports Daler Mehndi after a Uttarakhand minister allegedly humiliated him on stage. Kher expressed disappointment, questioning the need to insult the singer publicly and highlighted Mehndi's contributions and ill health.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has become the latest member from the film industry to extend his support to Daler Mehndi after his performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand sparked controversy. In an Instagram post, Kher expressed disappointment over the way Daler Mehndi was treated by a minister on stage. Backing the ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ hitmaker, Kher emphasised that after decades of hard work and immense contribution to the music industry, Mehndi deserved to be treated with dignity and respect, especially at a time when he has not been keeping well.

Anupam Kher Questions Minister's Actions

"I watched a video in which a minister was speaking to Daler Mehndi ji on stage. The way he spoke to him was deeply upsetting to see. I have known Daler ji for many years. I also know that he hasn’t been keeping well for some time now. Minister ji, you may have had complaints about his performance. You may even have been upset with him. But was it really necessary to go up on stage and humiliate him in front of everyone? Couldn’t the same thing have been said to him privately, with dignity and respect? (Mantri ji.....kya sabke saamne manch par jakar is tarah unhe apmanit karna zaruri tha?)," Kher wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He added, "An artist spends an entire lifetime earning the recognition and respect that comes through years of hard work. For the past 30–35 years, Daler ji has brought joy to all of us through his songs. Surely, his contribution deserves some appreciation and respect. Daler ji, I have always known you as a kind-hearted person who spreads love. As far as I know you, you don’t even drink alcohol. I am deeply sorry that you had to go through something like this."

Controversy Over Uttarakhand Performance

The controversy erupted after Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal alleged that the singer appeared disoriented and was lip-syncing during his performance. He also alleged that Daler Mehndi was drunk.

Mika Singh Defends Brother

Amid the backlash, Daler Mehndi's brother, singer Mika Singh, shared a video message on Tuesday, suggesting that the singer's health could explain his speech during the performance. Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi had undergone an operation recently and had been unwell for the past two years. He also defended his brother against allegations that he had consumed alcohol. “I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way,” Mika said. (ANI)