Popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani's recent social media post has surprised everyone. She shared a cryptic post about taking a break from social media. Announcing her decision to sign off from Instagram, she revealed feeling irritated. However, she didn't disclose the reason behind it.

Anita Hassanandani's Cryptic Post

Anita Hassanandani wrote on Instagram, ‘Sorry guys! Signing out...the noise has been loud for too long, time to hear myself again.’

She also shared an Instagram story describing her current mood, writing that she's 'feeling super irritated.'

Fans Surprised by Anita Hassanandani's Post

Fans reacted diversely to Anita Hassanandani's post. One commented, 'What happened, can anyone explain? Is everything alright!?' Another said, 'Mental health is the only priority. Take care.' Many others expressed concern and urged her to take care of herself.

This post comes amid rumors of Anita's return to reality TV. Reports suggest she might be a contestant on the upcoming show 'Gorya Chali Gaon Ki', inspired by the Marathi hit 'Jow Bai Gawta'. In this show, 12 well-known actresses from the entertainment industry will spend 10 weeks in a village, away from all urban amenities. They will live without their phones and modern conveniences, performing daily chores like milking cows, cooking on traditional stoves, and fetching water from wells. Sources close to the production recently revealed that Anita met with the show's producers. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Anita has previously appeared on shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.