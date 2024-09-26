Entertainment

Anita Hassanandani to Sunita Ahuja: Celebs who rejected Bigg Boss 18

Anita Hassanandani

The makers of Bigg Boss 18 offered Anita Hassanandani. However, she turned it down.

Storyteller Aniruddh Acharya

Storyteller Aniruddh Acharya is also gaining a lot of popularity on social media. He was called for this show, but he turned down its offer.

Sudhanshu Pandey

After leaving Anupama, people were saying that Sudhanshu Pandey would participate in Bigg Boss, but it did not happen.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti was also being considered a confirmed contestant. However, she is not participating in the show.

Shahzada Dhami

Shahzada Dhami flatly refused to go to Bigg Boss season 18.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

According to reports, Dheeraj Dhoopar was a confirmed contestant in season 18, but he refused it.

Sayali Salunkhe

Sayali Salunkhe has also turned down the offer of the makers of Bigg Boss 18.

Chandan Prabhakar

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who has appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show, was also named in this list. However, he is not participating in it.

Sunita Ahuja

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was also offered Bigg Boss 18, but in a recent interview, she refused to go on the show.

