Anita Hassanandani to Sunita Ahuja: Celebs who rejected Bigg Boss 18

Entertainment
The makers of Bigg Boss 18 offered Anita Hassanandani. However, she turned it down.
Storyteller Aniruddh Acharya is also gaining a lot of popularity on social media. He was called for this show, but he turned down its offer.
After leaving Anupama, people were saying that Sudhanshu Pandey would participate in Bigg Boss, but it did not happen.
Surbhi Jyoti was also being considered a confirmed contestant. However, she is not participating in the show.
Shahzada Dhami flatly refused to go to Bigg Boss season 18.
According to reports, Dheeraj Dhoopar was a confirmed contestant in season 18, but he refused it.
Sayali Salunkhe has also turned down the offer of the makers of Bigg Boss 18.
Comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who has appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show, was also named in this list. However, he is not participating in it.
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was also offered Bigg Boss 18, but in a recent interview, she refused to go on the show.