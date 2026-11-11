Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran reportedly tied the knot in Greece on November 11. The newlyweds shared their first pictures, while a grand Chennai reception is expected on November 21 with prominent political, film and cricket personalities.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have reportedly tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. The couple's first wedding pictures have surfaced, offering a glimpse into their intimate celebrations. Anirudh shared photographs from the occasion on Instagram with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11". The composer wore an ivory kurta, veshti and an embroidered long jacket, while Kavya looked stunning in a blush-pink lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and sequin detailing. She completed her bridal look with a statement choker and matching earrings.

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Among Guests At Greece Wedding

The wedding festivities reportedly took place over November 10 and 11, with several prominent personalities travelling to Greece to join the celebrations. Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted heading to the destination with his family, while former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family were also seen travelling for the occasion. Pictures and videos of the high-profile guests making their way to Greece subsequently circulated online, drawing considerable attention to the wedding.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Chennai Reception On November 21

Following their destination wedding, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to organise a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed through a Telangana Chief Minister's Office post after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations. According to reports, the reception is likely to see an impressive gathering of political leaders, actors, musicians and cricketers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar are among the prominent names reportedly invited. Several Sunrisers Hyderabad players, including Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, are also expected to attend.

How Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Became Prominent Figures

Anirudh rose to fame with the viral track Why This Kolaveri Di, featuring Dhanush, and subsequently became one of the most sought-after composers in Indian cinema. He has worked with several major stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay and Pawan Kalyan. His upcoming projects include Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. Kavya, meanwhile, serves as CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and director at Sun TV Network. She completed her MBA at Warwick Business School before joining Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019.

Speculation about their relationship gained momentum in 2025, although Anirudh initially dismissed marriage rumours. In June 2026, his uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra appeared to confirm the wedding plans while speaking to KPTV, congratulating the composer on what he described as a major upcoming wedding.