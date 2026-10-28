Music director Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's alleged wedding card video is going viral on social media. Fans are super excited as reports confirm their grand reception in Chennai on November 21. Here is the full scoop.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding card video is making massive rounds on social media right now. Fans are totally thrilled after seeing this cute wedding invite, especially with reports saying their reception will happen in Chennai on November 21.

The alleged wedding card video of the rockstar music director and the Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO is creating a huge buzz online. Fans spotted this beautiful wedding card just as November wedding rumors started peaking.

The viral Anirudh-Kavya wedding card

The card looks super rich with a light blue design on a white box. The viral video shows a designer opening the box to reveal the wedding date and other inside details. Fans are obviously curious to know more about the big day after watching the clip. However, we cannot officially confirm the wedding based just on this video.

Kavya Maran's parents invite Telangana CM

Kavya's parents, Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, recently met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence amidst all these wedding rumors. The Telangana CM's office (CMO) posted on social media that the parents invited the CM to their daughter's wedding reception. The CMO also clarified that Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's reception will take place in Chennai on November 21.

How did the wedding rumors start?

News about Anirudh and Kavya's relationship and marriage has been doing the rounds for the last few months. Anirudh's uncle, actor Y.G. Mahendra, actually spoke about this wedding during an interview with KPTV back in June. He wished Anirudh well and said the wedding will happen based on the information he had. He also praised Kavya as an achiever who manages a massive cricket franchise brilliantly. He even added that they would make a super pair.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran. She works as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and also handles the sports business for her company. She became super famous through the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL. She is also associated with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 tournament and Sunrisers Leeds in England's 'The Hundred'. Cricket fans know her very well as she is a regular face in the stadium during IPL matches.

Anirudh Ravichander's upcoming projects

Anirudh is currently one of the top music directors in the South Indian film industry. He became an overnight sensation back in 2012 with the 'Why This Kolaveri Di' song from Dhanush's movie '3'. He is currently composing music for Yash's 'Toxic', Nani's 'The Paradise', and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'. He also has big projects like Shah Rukh Khan's 'King', 'KH x RK', 'Dharman', and 'Indian 3' in his kitty.

Superstar Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth is actually Anirudh's aunt. He naturally shares a close bond with the Rajini family. Fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates from this cute couple as the wedding card video goes viral and the November 21 reception news is out.