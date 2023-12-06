Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal': Bobby Deol hails Ranbir Kapoor; calls him 'superstar' without insecurity; Read more

    Bobby Deol praises Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor as a 'superstar' with no insecurities, highlighting their strong off-screen friendship. The interview discusses their camaraderie, the challenging fight sequence in the film, and how their natural chemistry elevated the thrill quotient

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol showered praise on his Animal co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, referring to him as a "superstar" and commending his lack of insecurities. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been the talk of the town even a week after its release, with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, and Bobby Deol's portrayal of Abrar Haque earning applause from audiences.

    During the film's promotions, the camaraderie and bromance between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol had already captured attention. In an interview with News 18, Bobby expressed his gratitude for Ranbir's respectful attitude and the opportunity to be part of the promotional activities.

    Describing Ranbir as an "amazing guy," Bobby Deol said, "I love him. I’ve worked with a lot of actors. But he gave me a lot of respect. He’s a superstar, and despite that, he dragged me with him everywhere he went to promote the film. No one does that. Everybody just wants to steal the limelight. But he’s not like that. He has no insecurities."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Bobby also revealed that their off-screen friendship was strong, contrary to their on-screen characters. Both being family-oriented and coming from film backgrounds, they connected well, understanding the dynamics of the industry.

    ALSO READ: KIFF 2023: CM Mamata Banerjee reveals why Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan could not attend festival; Read

    Discussing the intense fight sequence between their characters in Animal, Bobby shared insights into the preparation. The actors rehearsed in Mumbai for 7–8 days before moving to England. Despite the challenging weather conditions and the difficulty of performing action sequences, they enjoyed the process. Bobby remarked, "Even while shooting, everybody in the unit said that they didn’t know who to root for. I’m glad that something good came out of the tough situation."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: 'Animal': Jaideep Ahlawat congratulates Bobby Deol; manifests future collaboration

    According to Bobby Deol, shooting this particular sequence increased his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor, and their natural chemistry elevated the thrill factor of the film. Animal continues to captivate audiences, and Bobby's praise for his co-star adds to the film's success.

