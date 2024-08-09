Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhagan REVIEW: Simran, Prashanth's movie is remake of Bollywood's Andhadhun; check audiences reaction

    Andhagan Twitter Review: Tamil stars Prashanth and Simran's film revolves around a blind pianist unknowingly becoming entangled in a murder. The movie is a remake of the 2018 Bollywood film Andhadhun

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Andhagan is a Tamil criminal thriller directed by Thiagarajan, who also authored the script alongside Pattukkottai Prabakar, and produced by Staar Movies. Prashanth plays the protagonist role in the film, which also stars Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik, Samuthirakani, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, K. S. Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, and Manobala. An adaptation of the 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun, the plot focuses on a blind pianist who unintentionally becomes embroiled in a murder.

    Thiagarajan bought the remake rights to Andhadhun in 2019, and Mohan Raja initially planned to lead the production in 2020. However, Raja left, and J.J. Fredrick took over for a short time until Thiagarajan became director. Principal photography began in March 2021, largely in Chennai, and will be completed in November 2022. Santhosh Narayanan created the film's music, while Ravi Yadav filmed it, and Sathish Suriya edited it.

    Andhagan was released in cinemas on August 9, 2024, following production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andhagan Casting The cast of Andhagan includes Prashanth as Krish, Simran as Simi, and Priya Anand as Julie. The cast also features Karthik as the actor, Samuthirakani as Manohar, and Urvashi as Sarasu. Yogi Babu plays Murali, K. S. Ravikumar portrays Dr. Sami, and Vanitha Vijayakumar plays Revolver Lalitha. Other important roles include Manobala as Bala, Leela Samson as D'Susa, Lakshmi Pradeep as Sanjana, Poovaiyar as Kappes, Semmalar Annam as Rasi, Mohan Vaidya as the music store owner, and Besant Ravi as the hunter.

    Andhagan Crew 
    Thiagarajan directed Andhagan, which he also co-wrote with Pattukkottai Prabakar. It is based on Sriram Raghavan's Hindi film Andhadhun. Shanthi Thiagarajan and Preethi Thiagarajan produced the film under the Staar Movies brand, while V Creations handled distribution. Ravi Yadav shot the film, Sathish Suriya edited it, and Santhosh Narayanan created the soundtrack. The debut of "Andhagan" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this criminal thriller picture.

