Ananya Panday looks like sunflower in yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react

Ananya Panday is getting ready for the release of 'Dream Girl 2', in which she will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ananya Panday is going to dazzle viewers with her hilarious persona in her highly anticipated sequel, Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the 2019 superhit love film Dream Girl, will feature Ananya sharing screen space for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana. For the uninitiated, the Gehraiyaan actor is stepping into the shoes of Nushrratt Bharuccha, who played the female lead in Dream Girl against Khurrana. Since her upcoming outing with Ayushmann was reported on social media, all eyes have been on her. Amid the expectation and craze for her highly awaited next, the young diva has released a series of gorgeous photographs that are blowing netizens' minds.

The Student Of The Year 2 star headed to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photographs of herself draped in a stunning yellow saree, brightening our feeds. As she struck gorgeous postures in her stunning yellow saree, the B-town beauty painted the city of Lucknow yellow. While her saree radiated cultural charm and elan, she turned up the heat by pairing it with a sultry sleeveless sequence blouse with a plunging neckline. Her traditional yet beautiful outfit was complemented by emerald green oxidised danglers and matching bangles.

She finished off her desi look with soft make-up, kajal, and glossy nude brown lipstick, and her haircut was open straight with a central division. The small black bindi, on the other hand, was the icing on the cake.“Muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow mein hain😁 #DreamGirl2 25th August." she captioned the post. Sara Ali Khan responded to Ananya's latest Instagram post with a fire emoji in the comment area. Suhana Khan, a close friend of the Dream Girl 2 star, responded with "Sunshineeee" and a yellow heart. Esha Gupta, the star of Jannat 2, too responded with a heart eyes emoji. Bhavna Pandey, Ananya's mother, also responded with a slew of lovely emoticons to her adorable daughter's latest post.

