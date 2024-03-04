Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Akon performs on 'Chammak Challo' with Shah Rukh Khan, shares video

    Akon took to Instagram to post a video from his star-studded performance, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing on stage to the 'Ra.One' song 'Chammak Challo'.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glamorous pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar. The party began on March 1 and lasted until March 3, with guests arriving from all across India and the world. Akon was one of the musical guests for the last day, and the musician took to Instagram to post a video from his star-studded performance, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing on stage to the 'Ra.One' song 'Chammak Challo'.

    Akon’s 'Chammak Challo' performance at Jamnagar

    In the video, Akon is shown singing Chammak Challo alongside the audience, but with dhol beats. On stage, he was accompanied by several celebrities, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He used his phone to record the lively performance while singing along. Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing to the song with their daughter Suhana Khan, as their wife Gauri Khan danced beside him. Salman Khan was also seen dancing on stage and smiling at the camera. Radhika, the bride-to-be, also danced with Akon.

    Also read: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan dances to 'Main Yahan Hoon' with wife Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding

    Sharing the video Akon wrote, "Best pre-wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radhika. Unforgettable evening (fire emoticons).”

    On the penultimate night of the pre-wedding festivities, a variety of musical guests performed in Jamnagar. Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Lucky Ali sang lovely melodies. Diljit Dosanjh was a guest at the bash and performed on Day 2.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
