Anand Mahindra goes gaga over Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer'; here's what he said

The upcoming film 'Ghoomer' trailer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, was released a few days back. Anand Mahindra has now praised Abhishek in his tweet.

On August 4, the creators of the forthcoming film 'Ghoomer' unveiled the long-awaited trailer. The film, directed by R Balki, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The film can potentially change the landscape of sports films in India. Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, is mainly taken by the 'Ghoomer' teaser and Abhishek Bachchan's performance. He resorted to Twitter to express his thoughts.

Anand Mahindra tweeted the Ghoomer trailer on his official Twitter account. Along with it, he wrote, "Balki’s back. With what promises to take our obsession with cricket to a new level. But the real promise of this film is a tour de force by @juniorbachchan In the past few years he’s been living up to his potential of being one of our most intense actors (sic)."

Reacting to Anand Mahindra's tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "My dearest @anandmahindra I’m speechless, so, I’ll type! Your support,encouragement and guidance has always meant the world to me (you know that). Thank you! Can’t wait to show you the film. My eternal respect, admiration and love to you (sic)."

About Ghoomer

In the movie, Abhishek Bachchan plays a coach whose life is turned upside down when he meets a sportsperson who lost one hand in an accident, played by Saiyami Kher. Together, they face social difficulties as well as personal struggles.

Certain parts in the teaser, directed by R Balki, depict Saimi starting on a transformative journey in which she defies preconceived assumptions by deciding to play the sport with just one hand. While the audience was still trying to figure out the plot, they saw a peek of Amitabh Bachchan in the trailer.