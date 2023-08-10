Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra goes gaga over Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer'; here's what he said

    The upcoming film 'Ghoomer' trailer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, was released a few days back. Anand Mahindra has now praised Abhishek in his tweet.

    Anand Mahindra goes gaga over Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer'; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    On August 4, the creators of the forthcoming film 'Ghoomer' unveiled the long-awaited trailer. The film, directed by R Balki, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The film can potentially change the landscape of sports films in India. Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, is mainly taken by the 'Ghoomer' teaser and Abhishek Bachchan's performance. He resorted to Twitter to express his thoughts.

    Anand Mahindra tweeted the Ghoomer trailer on his official Twitter account. Along with it, he wrote, "Balki’s back. With what promises to take our obsession with cricket to a new level. But the real promise of this film is a tour de force by @juniorbachchan In the past few years he’s been living up to his potential of being one of our most intense actors (sic)."

    Also Read: Jailer: Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say

    Reacting to Anand Mahindra's tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "My dearest @anandmahindra I’m speechless, so, I’ll type! Your support,encouragement and guidance has always meant the world to me (you know that). Thank you! Can’t wait to show you the film. My eternal respect, admiration and love to you (sic)."

    About Ghoomer
    In the movie, Abhishek Bachchan plays a coach whose life is turned upside down when he meets a sportsperson who lost one hand in an accident, played by Saiyami Kher. Together, they face social difficulties as well as personal struggles.

    Also Read: Jailer REVIEW: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS

    Certain parts in the teaser, directed by R Balki, depict Saimi starting on a transformative journey in which she defies preconceived assumptions by deciding to play the sport with just one hand. While the audience was still trying to figure out the plot, they saw a peek of Amitabh Bachchan in the trailer.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jailer LEAKED: Rajinikanth's film out for FREE download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Tamilblasters and other torrent sites RBA

    Jailer LEAKED: Rajinikanth's film out for FREE download onTamilrockers, Filmyzilla, other torrent sites

    Jailer REVIEW from USA and Canada: Is Rajinikanth, Nelson Dlipkumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Jailer REVIEW from USA, Canada: Is Rajinikanth, Nelson Dlipkumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series? RBA

    Made In Heaven season 2: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's popular web series?

    Jailer Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say RBA

    Jailer: Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say

    Jailer Review: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS RBA

    Jailer REVIEW: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket sales launch for India matches and more osf

    ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket purchase guide, booking details, dates, and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 482 Aug 10 2023: Check prizes, winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 482 Aug 10 2023: Check prizes, winning ticket HERE

    No confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today day after Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre AJR

    No-confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today day after Rahul Gandhi's attack on Centre

    Jailer LEAKED: Rajinikanth's film out for FREE download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Tamilblasters and other torrent sites RBA

    Jailer LEAKED: Rajinikanth's film out for FREE download onTamilrockers, Filmyzilla, other torrent sites

    Pakistan President Alvi dissolves Parliament: What's next for crisis-hit country AJR

    Pakistan President Alvi dissolves Parliament: What's next for crisis-hit country

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon