Esha Gupta SEXY gallery: Actress flaunts curves in hot bikinis

Esha Gupta is now on vacation while continuously updating her admirers with chic and beautiful photos. The actress and her lover Manuel Campos Guallar frequently share candid pictures together along with a sexy picture of her in a pink bikini.

Esha's fondness of European holidays is also evident in her earlier Instagram videos and images and as it is now.

She is presently on vacation in Italy and frequently shares on social media exotic photos of her travel, eating, and relaxing at the beach or swimming pool.

This mirror selfie of Esha Gipta in this biege-coloured bikini while she carries a book and shades is simply hot!

Gupta slays in this green bikini as she stands overlooking a waterbody, looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy.

Black is obviously classic, especially when it comes bikinis and Gupta makes the best use of the costume, as she flaunts her curves.

This sexy bikini compliments Esha's toned physique like nothing else, allowing her to flaunt her assets.