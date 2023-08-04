Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta SEXY gallery: Actress flaunts curves in hot bikinis

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 8:37 PM IST

    Esha Gupta is now on vacation while continuously updating her admirers with chic and beautiful photos. The actress and her lover Manuel Campos Guallar frequently share candid pictures together along with a sexy picture of her in a pink bikini. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta is now on vacation while continuously updating her admirers with chic and beautiful photos. The actress and her lover Manuel Campos Guallar frequently share candid pictures together.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha's fondness of European holidays is also evident in her earlier Instagram videos and images and as it is now. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is presently on vacation in Italy and frequently shares on social media exotic photos of her travel, eating, and relaxing at the beach or swimming pool.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This mirror selfie of Esha Gipta in this biege-coloured bikini while she carries a book and shades is simply hot!

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gupta slays in this green bikini as she stands overlooking a waterbody, looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Black is obviously classic, especially when it comes bikinis and Gupta makes the best use of the costume, as she flaunts her curves. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This sexy bikini compliments Esha's toned physique like nothing else, allowing her to flaunt her assets. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know ADC

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO) RBA

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO)

    Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's engagement pictures out: Anurag Kashyap's daughter shares some romantic photos RBA

    Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's engagement pictures out: Anurag's daughter shares some romantic photos

    Exclusive! South star Nassar on 'The Jengaburu Curse', working with Nila Madhab Panda, Kamal Haasan's advice vma

    Exclusive! South star Nassar on 'The Jengaburu Curse', working with Nila Madhab Panda, Kamal Haasan's advice

    Cardi B's mic throwing incident: Police investigation has insufficient evidence; KNOW Details MSW

    Cardi B's mic throwing incident: Police investigation has insufficient evidence; KNOW Details 

    Recent Stories

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    Hair Care: 5 surprising benefits of using Almond Oil for your Scalp vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 surprising benefits of using Almond Oil for your Scalp

    Listen to your Skin: 7 clear signals that it's time for detox LMA

    Listen to your Skin: 7 clear signals that it's time for detox

    Here 5 surprising benefits of Onion Oil in preventing Hair Loss vma eai

    Here are 5 surprising benefits of Onion Oil in preventing Hair Loss

    Hair Care: 5 incredible advantages of Castor Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 incredible advantages of Castor Oil

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon