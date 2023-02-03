Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for her latest BOLD video; netizens call her 'cheap'

‘Lock Upp’ fame Anjali Arora is being trolled mercilessly for her new viral bold video in which she is seen showing off her sexy moves in a vanity!

'Lock Upp' star Anjali Arora's amazing social media presence has won her many fans. She frequently posts sexy videos, steamy images, and sizzling photo sessions on the internet, leaving followers speechless.



Anjali is known for breaking the internet with her blazing sexy avatars, and her latest video of posing in a vanity van went viral. (WATCH VIDEO)

Soon after this video went viral, netizens began trolling Arora and making disparaging remarks about her allegedly leaked MMS.

The Kacha Badam girl can be seen getting ready for a shoot in a video that has gone viral. She showed off her beautiful moves while wearing a black-fitting top and ripped denim pants.

Her expression was perfect while she was lip-syncing to a song. However, other individuals were displeased with Anjali and began mocking her. "Yeh nhi sudregi," one netizen wrote. "iska MMS leak hua tha," remarked another. One remark reads, "cheap." Trolls frequently target Anjali Arora for a variety of reasons.



In an earlier interview, she discussed how she deals with trolling and constant online hate, and how it affects her mental health.



"Yes, trolling does affect mental health deeply and can disrupt one's life to the core," she was quoted as saying. I know this because I've faced a lot of trolling, which made me cry a lot and consider quitting social media."

