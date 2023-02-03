Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for her latest BOLD video; netizens call her 'cheap'

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    ‘Lock Upp’ fame Anjali Arora is being trolled mercilessly for her new viral bold video in which she is seen showing off her sexy moves in a vanity!

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'Lock Upp' star Anjali Arora's amazing social media presence has won her many fans. She frequently posts sexy videos, steamy images, and sizzling photo sessions on the internet, leaving followers speechless.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali is known for breaking the internet with her blazing sexy avatars, and her latest video of posing in a vanity van went viral. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after this video went viral, netizens began trolling Arora and making disparaging remarks about her allegedly leaked MMS.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Kacha Badam girl can be seen getting ready for a shoot in a video that has gone viral. She showed off her beautiful moves while wearing a black-fitting top and ripped denim pants.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her expression was perfect while she was lip-syncing to a song. However, other individuals were displeased with Anjali and began mocking her. "Yeh nhi sudregi," one netizen wrote. "iska MMS leak hua tha," remarked another. One remark reads, "cheap." Trolls frequently target Anjali Arora for a variety of reasons.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In an earlier interview, she discussed how she deals with trolling and constant online hate, and how it affects her mental health.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Yes, trolling does affect mental health deeply and can disrupt one's life to the core," she was quoted as saying. I know this because I've faced a lot of trolling, which made me cry a lot and consider quitting social media."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She was most recently featured in Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality programme Lock Upp, where she drew attention due to her affinity and fondness for comic Munawar Faruqui.
     

