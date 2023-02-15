Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amy Jackson shares some romantic pictures with her boyfriend Ed Westwick on Valentine’s Day; see post

    Amy Jackson has been in a relationship with Ed Westwick for the last few years. On Valentine's Day, she sent a unique message on her Instagram account.
     

    Amy Jackson shares some romantic pictures with her boyfriend Ed Westwick on Valentines Day
    Amy Jackson, the well-known actress most recognised for her roles in Indian cinema, recently made her relationship with actor Ed Westwick public. In July 2022, she acknowledged their relationship by posting a photo of herself with him on her official social media accounts. Amy and Ed Westwick made their first public appearance as a couple on December 7, 2022, at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, strolling hand in hand.

    Amy Jackson's romantic note for beau Ed Westwick
    Amy Jackson took to her official Instagram profile on Valentine's Day. She uploaded some gorgeous, candid images with her boyfriend Ed Westwick, much to the delight of her fans and followers. The actor pair is seen in the photo having a great time and falling madly in love.

    Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic wedding pictures: Couple renew their vows on Valentine's Day

    "Life with you ❤️ Happy Valentines Baby - forever grateful for the endless belly laughs and ultimate love," wrote Amy Jackson on her official Instagram handle. The couple's close friends from the film industry and their fans are now showering them with good luck and congratulatory messages. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

    Amy and Ed's love story
    According to rumours, the celebrity pair initially met at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2021. According to sources, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick hit it off right away and began dating shortly after. Later, in August 2022, they made their red carpet debut in London at the National Film Awards 2022.

    Also Read: Unseen Pictures: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra look radiant in new Haldi ceremony photos

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

    Amy Jackson's personal life
    Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou for the uninitiated. Andreas Jax Panayiotou, the former couple's son, was born in September 2019. They split up a year later, only a few months before their destination wedding. The cause for the breakup, however, is unknown.

