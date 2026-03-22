Amul India paid tribute to late actor Chuck Norris, who passed away at 86, with a topical doodle. The doodle featured his iconic characters from 'The Way of the Dragon' and 'Walker, Texas Ranger', honouring the legendary martial artist.

Amul's Topical Tribute

Amul India paid tribute to the late Hollywood action star Chuck Norris by sharing a topical doodle of the actor's iconic characters. Actor Chuck Norris, who is known for his roles in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and gained fame due to his martial arts, passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Amul India shared a topical doodle featuring Chuck Norris in a taekwondo pose derived from his iconic role in Bruce Lee's 'The Way of the Dragon'. Another picture shares his character sketch from the film 'Walker, Texas Ranger.'

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"Amul Topical: Tribute to iconic martial arts actor and artist!" wrote Amul India on their Instagram handle on Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Family Announces Passing

The family of Chuck Norris announced the news of the actor's demise through his Instagram handle on Friday. "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," wrote the family on their Instagram handle.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," his family added.

Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute

Earlier, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger remembered Norris as an enduring symbol of strength and authenticity. "Chuck was an icon," Schwarzenegger wrote on X, adding that he valued their collaborations over the years, including their appearance together in 'The Expendables 2' (2012).

"He was a badass, in real life and in Hollywood. His legend will be with us forever," he added. Fellow action star Sylvester Stallone, who directed and co-starred with Norris in The Expendables 2, described him as "All-American in every way." In an Instagram tribute, Stallone expressed condolences to Norris' family and recalled their time working together fondly.

A Storied Career

According to Deadline, the late actor had black belts in karate, taekwondo, tang soo bo, Brazilian jiu jitsu and judo over the years. That background set him up for roles in the likes of 'Return of the Dragon' (aka The Way of the Dragon), in which he appeared opposite Bruce Lee.

After appearing in a string of action pics, he was cast to lead the CBS crime drama 'Walker, Texas Ranger', in which he played a member of the Texas Ranger Division for nine seasons. His film credits include Missing in Action, Code of Silence and Firewalker, having broken through in 1983 in Lone Wolf McQuade. Many of his characters were tough guys who would only resort to violence if provoked.

Later in his career, his role as Cordell Walker, a former US Marine, in Walker, Texas Ranger, saw him appear on TV screens for nearly 200 episodes. A reboot of the series starring Jared Padalecki launched on The CW in 2020 and ran until 2024. (ANI)