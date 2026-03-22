Amul India's latest doodle celebrates the success of Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Though the film has received mixed reviews, Singh's acting is widely praised by critics and industry stalwarts like Kangana Ranaut and SS Rajamouli.

Amul India has marked the success of the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' with a specially crafted topical doodle, highlighting the immense buzz surrounding the movie. True to its trademark style, the illustration features the iconic Amul mascot alongside a caricature of Ranveer Singh as Hamza and Jaskirat Singh, with witty messaging reading, "Maska Mein hai Doodh Andar" and "superhit butter," a nod to the film's box office success.

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Ranveer Singh's Performance Shines Amid Mixed Reviews

Released in theatres on March 19, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', which had become the highest-grossing Hindi film of its year. While the latest instalment has received mixed critical reactions overall, Singh's performance has emerged as a major highlight, with many critics and viewers describing it as a career-best turn.

Indian Film Fraternity Lauds 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has earned praise from several notable members of the Indian film fraternity. Kangana Ranaut lauded Dhar as a "superstar filmmaker," drawing comparisons with globally acclaimed directors like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, and Christopher Nolan, and suggested that his success could inspire emerging filmmakers.

Actor Anupam Kher shared an emotional response on social media after watching the film in a packed theatre, describing it as an overwhelming experience that resonated across age groups.

In response, Ranveer Singh expressed gratitude to Kher, while Rakesh Bedi called the actor's reaction "honest."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli commended the project for "hitting it out of the park," while Rakesh Roshan described it as ushering in "a new era of filmmaking."

Actors Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun also expressed admiration for the film.

Ensemble Cast

The ensemble cast of 'Dhurandhar 2' includes Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, among others. (ANI)