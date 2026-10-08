Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to the late Nana Patekar on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', remembering his friend's honesty and humanitarian work. Patekar passed away in Goa after a cardiac arrest, with his final rites in Pune.

Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Tribute on KBC

In a deeply emotional moment, actor Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar. Deeply moved by his sudden passing, Amitabh Bachchan, while taking to the stage of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', honoured his dear friend, reflecting on his unmatched screen presence, uncompromising honesty, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian causes. Reflecting on the monumental loss to Indian cinema and society, the 'Piku' actor said, "Nana Patekar ji passed away suddenly this morning. A unique artist, friend, well-wisher, and an excellent social servant is no longer with us today. This has not only shocked the Indian film industry but also personally, everyone who came in contact with him. His outspokenness, his simplicity, and his courage to speak the truth, all these things made him stand out. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their philanthropy, their teachings remain within us," further offering his deepest respects and honouring the late actor's art.

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Recalling Patekar's Philanthropy

Remembering their shared moments over the years, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke warmly of Nana Patekar’s extraordinary social work during his memorable appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16'. "He had appeared on this stage as a guest in our special program. That memorable evening will always stay with us. His words not only impressed us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated his winnings was an example of his social service. He connected with the farmers in those villages of Maharashtra that were suffering from lack of rain and personally served them," he added.

Details of Sudden Passing

Big B offered his deepest condolences to the grieving family and on behalf of the millions of admirers across the nation. Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. The late actor's final rites will be performed at his native Donje village in Pune. (ANI)