Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan feels 'unbearable' pain, doctors called in at wee hours for actor's treatment

    Amitabh Bachchan got injured recently while shooting his upcoming film Project K and has been on bed rest recuperating and taking the required treatment for healing well.

    Amitabh Bachchan feels 'unbearable' pain, doctors called in at wee hours for actor's treatment vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While the superstar has been sharing his health updates via his blog, on Sunday (March 19), he revealed that he is in extreme pain.

    Big B mentioned how he was given first aid at home for a blister under his callus. But, when it showed no results and was ineffective, the doctors had to be called in at the wee hours of the morning.

    ALSO READ: Shama Sikander HOT Photos: Actress rocks Instagram in SEXY black bikini

    He wrote, "The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention, greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavor, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode."

    He adds, "So growth under the callus develops overnight and medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is, and yes, extreme pain .. so attention given to it."

    For those unaware, he also wrote a blog post on Monday in which Big B declared, "Work is the essence of routine, And routine is the way of living life. In the absence of either, the world crumbles and falls apart. Also, routine does guide the day to its efficiency. The absence also disturbs it. I must rid myself of disturbance, get back to work, and bring back my routine. That shall, with all your prayers, occur in its rapidity."

    ALSO READ: Here is how eating apples can be beneficial for your health daily

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth daughter Aishwaryaa files police complaint after gold and diamond jewellery goes missing; read details RBA

    Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa files police complaint after gold and diamond jewellery goes missing

    Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence behind reason he is 'not' on 'social media' vma

    Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence behind reason he is 'not' on 'social media'

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her perfect abs during her Monday morning workout RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her perfect abs during her Monday morning workout

    When Shah Rukh Khan felt like 'little stalker uncle' with Deepika Padukone vma

    When Shah Rukh Khan felt like 'little stalker uncle' with Deepika Padukone

    Kriti Sanon got nose surgery done? fans 'convinced' actress under knife after seeing viral before-after pics vma

    Kriti Sanon got nose surgery done? fans 'convinced' actress under knife after seeing viral before-after pics

    Recent Stories

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download - adt

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Internet services in Punjab suspended till Tuesday noon AJR

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Internet services in Punjab suspended till Tuesday noon

    Delaying promotions to cutting travel costs Here is how Apple is avoiding layoffs gcw

    Delaying promotions to cutting travel costs; Here's how Apple is avoiding layoffs

    Kerala Woman admitted in ICU sexually assaulted by hospital staff

    Kerala: Woman admitted in ICU sexually assaulted by hospital staff

    Rajinikanth daughter Aishwaryaa files police complaint after gold and diamond jewellery goes missing; read details RBA

    Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa files police complaint after gold and diamond jewellery goes missing

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon