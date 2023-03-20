Amitabh Bachchan feels 'unbearable' pain, doctors called in at wee hours for actor's treatment

Amitabh Bachchan got injured recently while shooting his upcoming film Project K and has been on bed rest recuperating and taking the required treatment for healing well.

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While the superstar has been sharing his health updates via his blog, on Sunday (March 19), he revealed that he is in extreme pain.

Big B mentioned how he was given first aid at home for a blister under his callus. But, when it showed no results and was ineffective, the doctors had to be called in at the wee hours of the morning.

He wrote, "The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention, greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavor, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode."

He adds, "So growth under the callus develops overnight and medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is, and yes, extreme pain .. so attention given to it."

For those unaware, he also wrote a blog post on Monday in which Big B declared, "Work is the essence of routine, And routine is the way of living life. In the absence of either, the world crumbles and falls apart. Also, routine does guide the day to its efficiency. The absence also disturbs it. I must rid myself of disturbance, get back to work, and bring back my routine. That shall, with all your prayers, occur in its rapidity."

