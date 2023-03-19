Shama Sikander HOT Photos: Actress rocks Instagram in SEXY black bikini

Renowned Indian television actress and influencer Shama Sikander always knows how to elevate the style game on Instagram. Her recent SEXY black bikini pictures are just too much alluring and unmissable.

Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

While Shama Sikander always soars the temperature sizzling with hot pictures, the 'Yeh Meri Life Hai' actress shook social media with her recent sultry poses in a SEXY black bikini.

Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

Shama Sikander is a beach bum. Her recent pictures prove this fact. The actress is giving a goofy pose on the sandy beach and flaunting her well-toned body and abs in this picture while rocking the SEXY black bikini.

Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

In the second picture, the actress looks stunning as she captivates fans with an adorable pose alongside her friend. Shama Sikander totally is acing the SEXY black bikini look. Shama and her friend create a heart by joining their hands together and giving a radiant smile to the camera.

Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

In this image, Shama Sikander serves a dose of hotness and desire by giving a sultry pose on beach sands as she displays her toned booty and legs in the SEXY and bold black bikini.

Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

In this image, Shama Sikander is flaunting her toned hands as she raises her hands upwards for the scintillating picture. The actress sultrily poses and flaunts her toned booty, abs, cleavage, and body alongside increasing hotness on 'gram in her SEXY black bikini.

Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

In this picture, Shama and her friend look towards the azure blue beach waters while sitting on the sands. Their hands are upwards in the air while enjoying the moment. Shama is flaunting her toned back and booty in this picture. This SEXY black bikini look of Shama Sikander is a must-have for any girl who loves to rock the fashion element on beaches.

Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram