Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shama Sikander HOT Photos: Actress rocks Instagram in SEXY black bikini

    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Renowned Indian television actress and influencer Shama Sikander always knows how to elevate the style game on Instagram. Her recent SEXY black bikini pictures are just too much alluring and unmissable.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    While Shama Sikander always soars the temperature sizzling with hot pictures, the 'Yeh Meri Life Hai' actress shook social media with her recent sultry poses in a SEXY black bikini.

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    Shama Sikander is a beach bum. Her recent pictures prove this fact. The actress is giving a goofy pose on the sandy beach and flaunting her well-toned body and abs in this picture while rocking the SEXY black bikini.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    In the second picture, the actress looks stunning as she captivates fans with an adorable pose alongside her friend. Shama Sikander totally is acing the SEXY black bikini look. Shama and her friend create a heart by joining their hands together and giving a radiant smile to the camera.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    In this image, Shama Sikander serves a dose of hotness and desire by giving a sultry pose on beach sands as she displays her toned booty and legs in the SEXY and bold black bikini.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    In this image, Shama Sikander is flaunting her toned hands as she raises her hands upwards for the scintillating picture. The actress sultrily poses and flaunts her toned booty, abs, cleavage, and body alongside increasing hotness on 'gram in her SEXY black bikini.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    In this picture, Shama and her friend look towards the azure blue beach waters while sitting on the sands. Their hands are upwards in the air while enjoying the moment. Shama is flaunting her toned back and booty in this picture. This SEXY black bikini look of Shama Sikander is a must-have for any girl who loves to rock the fashion element on beaches.

    Image: Shama Sikander / Instagram

    In the final picture, Shama Sikander gives both a sultry and goofy pose as she sits on the sand and goofily strikes an adorable pose with her tongue out and a victory sign from her right hand. The 'Maya' actress is making fans' hearts skip a beat with her hot and sensual avatar in this SEXY black bikini.

    ALSO READ: Nia Sharma SEXY Photos: Actress soars heat on Instagram in BOLD white bodysuit with unbuttoned jeans

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen vma

    Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen

    Malaika Arora talks about finding 'love' again in beau Arjun Kapoor post-divorce vma

    Malaika Arora talks about finding 'love' again in beau Arjun Kapoor post-divorce

    Malaika Arora reveals how people felt she made a 'mistake' dropping the 'Khan' surname post-divorce vma

    Malaika Arora reveals how people felt she made a 'mistake' dropping the 'Khan' surname post-divorce

    Why did Kim Kardashian delete old pictures with her brother Rob? Know the details vma

    Why did Kim Kardashian delete old pictures with her brother Rob? Know the details

    Recent Stories

    Amritpal Singh: The truck driver who took Bhindanwale's route to steer ISI's Khalistan agenda in Punjab

    Amritpal Singh: The truck driver who took Bhindranwale's route to steer ISI's Khalistan agenda in Punjab

    football Proud to enter the history of AC Milan - Zlatan Ibrahimovic on becoming Serie A oldest goal-scorer-ayh

    'Proud to enter the history of AC Milan' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic on becoming Serie A's oldest goal-scorer

    Guruvayur Temple's next head priest distant relative of Marxist legend and Jaiminiya Samaveda chanting expert

    Guruvayur Temple's next head priest distant relative of Marxist legend and Jaiminiya Samaveda chanting expert

    Explained Why India's defence industry finds itself at crossroads

    Explained: Why India's defence industry finds itself at crossroads

    How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon