Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: A throwback to all the leading ladies that worked with Big B

Today is Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday and we decided to take a look back at his career and write about all the leading ladies he has worked with. Some of these pairs were a favourite among the audience. Read on to find out more.

Amitabh Bachchan took his first small step into Bollywood with "Saat Hindustani" in the year 1969, which was a gigantic leap for this megastar's career. As he is turning 80 on October 11, the living legend Amitabh Bachchan. We are taking the opportunity can look back with satisfaction at his long career on the silver screen, where he became an icon along with a galaxy of leading ladies.

Bachchan started with the movie"Saat Hindustani" with six other actors fighting for screen space in the thriller theme based on the Goa Liberation with the female revolutionary - Shahnaz Vahanvati, gunning to free the west Indian territory from the clutches of the Portuguese.

Also Read: Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

And later broke the record of working with six generations of newly established actors. A Bollywood film producer estimated that in his 5 decades of acting, Bachchan may have worked alongside 50 female actresses at least.

For Mala Sinha and Nutan, Bachchan was younger when they romanced him in the movie "Sanjog" (1972) and "Saudagar" (1973).

Also Read: Rekha's net worth: Properties, Gold, yearly income, family, real name and more

He also acted alongside Rani Mukherjee (born 1978) and Jiah Khan (1988) "Black" (2005) and "Nishabd" (2007) - but nobody had heartburn.

At the start of his career, he worked with Shahnaz Vahanvati, Nita Khiani "Raaste Ka Patthar", Aruna Irani -"Bombay To Goa", Padma Khanna -"Saudagar" and Bindu -"Abhimaan" and Helen -"Imaan Dharam" and "Don".

Growing to stardom, Bachchan worked with Gulzar in several films such as"Kabhie Kabhie", "Trishul", "Bemisal", "Barsaat Ki Ek Raat", "Kasme Vaade", "Shakti", "Kaala Patthar", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Jurmana", "Anusandhan" and many more.



He and Rekha excelled in films like "Do Anjaane", "Mr Natwarlal", "Silsila", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Ganga Ki Saugand", "Namak Haram", and "Ram Balram". which led to many rumours about their romance.

Another pairing the audiences relished was with Zeenat Aman in movies like "Don", "Laawaris", "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan", "The Great Gambler", "Dostana", "Pukar", and "Ram Balram".





Another fantastic pairing with the gorgeous Parveen Babi in movies "Deewar", "Majboor", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Khuddar", "Kaalia", "Namak Halaal", "Do Aur Do Paanch" and "Shaan".

Before tieing the knot Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri had several hits like "Abhimaan", "Zanjeer", "Chupke Chupke", "Mili", "Sholay", "Bansi Birju", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "Ek Nazar", among others.

Hema Malini played some significant roles with Bachchan in "Satte Pe Satta", "Sholay", "Andha Kanoon", "Trishul", "Naseeb", "Bbuddah Hoga Tera Baap", "Baabul", "Nastik", "Kasauti", "Sadhu Sant", "Veer Zaara", "Baghban" and "Do Aur Do Paanch".

Bachchan's favourite, Waheeda Rahman, was mainly seen as a heroine a couple of times in films "Adalat", "Mahaan", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Trishul", "Coolie", "Namak Halal" and more.

Bachchan acted with Jaya Prada in movies"Sharaabi", "Aakhri Rasta", "Aaj Ka Arjun", "Khakee", "Ganga, Jamuna, Saraswati", "Jaadugar" and "Insaniyat".