Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan invest in Rs 24.95 crore property amidst divorce rumor

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan added another property to their real estate portfolio and bought a property worth Rs 24.95 crore in Mumbai's West Mulund area.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan have added another property to their real estate portfolio by purchasing a property worth Rs 24.95 crore in the West Mulund area, based on records of property registration that Square Yards was able to obtain.

According to the registration documents, Oberoi Realty purchased 10 apartments in the name of Oberoi Eternia.

Mulund West area is a highly sought-after affluent area offering luxury and bottleneck infrastructure. This area connects both the central and western parts of Mumbai. Most celebrities and high-profile people prefer to buy property in this area.

Talking about Bachchan's real estate portfolio, he has properties worth Rs 200 crore in affluent areas like Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and France. He also has agricultural land worth Rs 1 crore in Pawana and Pune. He also owns a rich and luxurious villa in Brignogne Plage, France, which is worth ₹2.87 crore.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan remains in the headlines due to rumors of divorce from former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This rumor gained momentum in Anant Ambani's wedding where Aishwarya Bachchan was not seen with the family. She came alone to the wedding with her daughter Aaradhya.

Recently, these rumors have taken another twist, with the name of 'Airlift' heroine Nimrit Kaur being added to the story. Now, news is coming about Abhishek Bachchan that amidst the rumor of Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce, they are secretly dating each other.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra-Avinash Mishra clash over ration distribution [WATCH]





Latest Videos