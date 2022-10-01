Amidst troubled marriage rumours, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone indulge in PDA

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been in the news as rumours regarding their alleged separation started doing rounds recently. However, these speculations have been shunned by the couple itself as the two recently indulged in some PDA on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the power couple in Bollywood; their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always been a hit with the audience. Ranveer and Deepika never miss a single opportunity to shower love on each other. But recently, there were rumours that claimed that the actors were parting ways and that their marriage had allegedly hit rock bottom.

The rumours about troubles in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage had saddened and worried their fans. However, everything seems to be perfectly fine, thanks to then shunning the rumours on a rather ‘flirtatious’ note.

When these reports about their rumoured relationship trouble started floating around, everyone, especially their fans were eager to hear the truth from the horse’s mouth. But, nothing official on this came either from Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone until Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ranveer Singh shared a photo dump of his recent photo shoot pictures wherein he was dressed in all-fuchsia pink ensemble. It was this very post that once again proved that the couple is going strong and happy with their marriage.

When Ranveer Singh put up the post on his Instagram handle, captioning the pictures with just a heart emoticon, his actor-wife Deepika Padukone was quick in dropping a comment. Not did she simply comment on the picture but also flirted with her husband. This led the two to indulge in some online PDA that was pleasing to the eyes of their fans, and also shut all the naysayers at the same time.

Commenting on his post, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Edible”. To this Ranveer Singh reacted with a lip-kiss emoticon, reciprocating the love to his dear wifey! If you already have not seen Ranveer's post on Instagram, then check it out here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating each other for a few years. On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', alongside Alia Bhatt while Deepika is gearing up for the release of ‘Pathaan’ which also stars actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.