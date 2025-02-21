Amid India's Got Latent row, comedian Harsh Gujral deletes 'Escape Room' episodes from YouTube

Just days after Samay Raina deleted all of India's Got Latent episodes from his YouTube channel, comedian Harsh Gujral followed and deleted all videos of his YouTube show called 'The Escape Room'. Much like Samay Raina's content, Harsh Gujral's show also delved into dark humour and explicit jokes.

As the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s 'obscene' remarks on 'India's Got Latent' show is far from over, many comedians are facing its repercussions and social media backlash.

Just days after Samay Raina deleted all of 'India's Got Latent' episodes from his YouTube channel, comedian Harsh Gujral has now followed suit, deleting all episodes related to his comedy show, 'The Escape Room' from his channel.

Gujral also known for his unapologetic humor and dark comedic style, launched 'The Escape Room' in December 2024. However, the show barely had time to gain traction before being abruptly removed after airing just two episodes.

His move comes in the wake of Raina’s drastic content takedown, triggered by a surge of FIRs, police complaints, and widespread outrage across digital platforms. Reports suggest that the Maharashtra Cyber Department took decisive action, invoking provisions of the IT Act and mandating the deletion of all 18 episodes of Raina’s show.

Addressing the ongoing turmoil, Raina took to Instagram stories to clarify his stance, stating, "My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly."

Meanwhile, podcaster and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, who found himself at the epicenter of the controversy due to his remarks on Raina's show, has been granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court. The bench, while issuing a stern rebuke, slammed his statements as "perverted" and "unacceptable."

"The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents, and even society feel ashamed," the court remarked.

The court has put a hold on further FIRs against him and has sought responses from the Centre, Maharashtra, and Assam governments regarding his plea to consolidate and dismiss the multiple cases filed against him.

Meanwhile, fellow comedians Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija have also been named in a case registered in Assam.

