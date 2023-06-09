Entertainment

Gadar 2: 7 reasons to watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film

Experience the iconic love story of Gadar as it returns to the big screen with its powerful performances, unforgettable dialogues, and timeless music. 

Image credits: Poster

Timeless cross-border romance

Gadar portrays a love story that defies boundaries, captivating audiences with its enduring appeal.
 

Image credits: Poster

Patriotic fervour and pride

The film instils a deep sense of patriotism and evokes a feeling of national pride.
 

Image credits: Poster

Gripping storyline blend

Gadar masterfully weaves romance, drama, and action, keeping viewers engrossed from start to finish.
 

Image credits: Poster

Iconic memorable dialogues

Gadar is known for its unforgettable lines that have become a part of popular culture.

Image credits: Poster

Melodious soul-stirring music

The film's soundtrack is filled with soulful melodies that enhance the emotional impact of the story.

Image credits: Poster

Historical Backdrop

Gadar sheds light on the historical backdrop of partition, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Image credits: Poster
